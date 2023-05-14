Beatniks On Conkey, 420 Conkey Street in Hammond, presents “Love, Sex, and the IRS,” a zany comedy by William Van Zandt and Jane Milmore. Set in the 1970s, the show is about two out-of-work male musicians who room together in New York City. Jon decides to declare them a married couple to save on taxes. All’s good until the IRS decides to investigate. Leslie, Jon’s roommate, is now forced to dress as a woman with the help of Jon's actual fiancé, who, as it turns out, is having an affair with Leslie. An IRS agent unexpectedly shows up, as does Jon's mom. Leslie's ex-girlfriend arrives on the scene, wondering why he is acting so different. Throw in a nosy landlord and you have a wonderful night of comedy! Show dates are May 19, 20, 21 & 26, 27 and 28. http://beatniksonconkey.com/

Valparaiso Community Band presents its seventh annual Memorial Day Concert on Monday, May 29, from 3-4 p.m., at the Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso. There is no admission charge, but each audience member must reserve a ticket. Audience members are also asked to bring non-perishable food items to be collected by the Christian Food Pantry of Valparaiso. Food items will be collected in the courtyard between Memorial Opera House and Porter County Museum. The concert will be performed by the Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band and feature patriotic band music and historical narratives. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=165002

Books, Brushes & Bands for Education celebrates the culmination of another music academic year with performances by the Midwest Youth Choir and Midwest Youth Orchestra at its 2023 Spring Concert on Wednesday, May 24, at 11:30 a.m., in the Walter J. Watkins Black Box Theater at Hammond Central High School. Tickets are currently on sale for $6 and will be $8 after May 23. https://bbb4e.org/

South Shore Arts invites you to get creative this summer with art camps at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts in Munster. From gnomes and unicorns to “Star Wars” and Minecraft, each summer art camp has a unique theme for kids, ages 6-9 and 10-12, to create works of art while learning art skills in sculpting, drawing, painting and more. The summer roster includes Pets & Crafts, June 5-9; Mine-Crafting: Video Game Art, June 12-16; Fantastic Fantasy: Magical Art, June 19-23; Under the Sea, June 26-30; The Art of “Star Wars,” July 10-14; Little Foodies, July 24-28; Gnomes & Nature, July 17-21; and Llamas & Unicorns, July 31–August 4. There are also summer camps for teens in pottery, drawing and design: Pottery Wheel 101 for ages 12-15, June 19–23; Let’s Draw: 2D Drawing Class for ages 12-15, July 10–14; and Tread the Path of Fashion: Shoe Design for ages 12-15, July 24-28. southshoreartsonline.org

As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays and other arts events at southshoreartsonline.org