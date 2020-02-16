EYE ON THE ARTS: Concert series kicks off with L'Esprit Creole

New this year at Theatre at the Center is a quarterly Tuesday matinee concert series, kicking off with L’Esprit Creole, a vibrant blend of Celtic, Canadian and old-timey sounds. Preserved by families in the Ozark foothills, the music is true to the traditions that have been passed down for over three centuries, a medley of music, language, stories and culture. With the blessing of the Creole people of the Midwest, Dennis Stroughmatt et L'Esprit Creole are its passionate ambassadors, expanding interest and excitement in a region that has been, in many ways, ignored by the history books. It’ll make your soul jump, your head spin and your heart glad to know that it’s still here. Future concerts in the series include The Neverly Brothers on May 5, Bible Bingo on Sept. 22 and The Spaniels Forever on Dec. 22. 219/836-3255 or www.theatreatthecenter.com