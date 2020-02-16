EYE ON THE ARTS: Concert series kicks off with L'Esprit Creole

New this year at Theatre at the Center is a quarterly Tuesday matinee concert series, kicking off with L’Esprit Creole, a vibrant blend of Celtic, Canadian and old-timey sounds. Preserved by families in the Ozark foothills, the music is true to the traditions that have been passed down for over three centuries, a medley of music, language, stories and culture. With the blessing of the Creole people of the Midwest, Dennis Stroughmatt et L'Esprit Creole are its passionate ambassadors, expanding interest and excitement in a region that has been, in many ways, ignored by the history books. It’ll make your soul jump, your head spin and your heart glad to know that it’s still here. Future concerts in the series include The Neverly Brothers on May 5, Bible Bingo on Sept. 22 and The Spaniels Forever on Dec. 22. 219/836-3255 or www.theatreatthecenter.com
Classically African American
In celebration of African American History Month, South Shore Dance Alliance presents Classically African American at Theatre Northwest at Indiana University Northwest. Presented in collaboration with Asia's Dance Factory, Classically African American is a celebration of African American contributions to dance, music and song. The performance also will feature vocal artist Akilia McCain and the legendary Billy Foster Trio. This will be an inspiring and exciting performance for all ages. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. 219/531-9368 or www.southshoredance.org
Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End
This comic look at one of our country’s most iconic voices captures the frustrations of the author’s generation by asking, “If life is a bowl of cherries, what am I doing in the pits?” Discover the story behind America’s beloved humorist, who championed women’s lives with wit that sprang from the most unexpected place of all, the truth. Following each performance, there will be a discussion on one of Bombeck’s three books: “At Wit’s End” on Friday; “The Grass is Always Greener Over the Septic Tank” on Saturday; and “If Life is a Bowl of Cherries, What Am I Doing in the Pits?” on Sunday. Running Feb. 21 through March 8. 219/937-8780 or www.towletheater.org
Save the Tunes Music Heritage Series
Tune up your vocal chords and join along with the Save the Tunes Council as it performs traditional music associated with the seasons. Gathering on the third Friday of each month from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore Visitor Center in Porter. Save the Tunes is a group of local musicians devoted to preserving and passing on folk songs using a variety of musical instruments, including guitar, autoharp, dulcimer, banjo, harmonica, bagpipe, penny whistle and hurdy gurdy. You can even tune up your vocal chords and join in with the Council during the performance. 219/395-1882 or www.nps.gov/indu.
John Cain is executive director of South Shore Arts. He can be reached at 219-836-1839, ext. 102. The opinions are the writer’s.