The Merrillville Parks and Recreation Department started free concerts in 2015 at Pruzin Park. This year, it brings together its three most-requested bands in one evening. Solid Playaz, Together and Latin-Satin-Soul will perform July 26 at 6 p.m. And July 27 is the Parks Department’s first Gospel Fest. This free concert starts at 1 p.m., showcasing the talents of various church groups, guaranteed to lift your spirits! 219/980-5911 or www.merrillville.in.gov.
Willy Wonka
Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka” follows the enigmatic candy manufacturer as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. The winner gets a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats; the fifth is a likable lad named Charlie Bucket. The children must learn to follow Wonka’s rules or suffer the consequences. Presented by the Highland Parks Department at the Highland Main Square Park, July 25 through Aug. 3 with performances at 8 p.m. 219/838-0114 or www.highlandparks.org
In the Heights
From Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of “Hamilton,” this musical tells the story of a vibrant community where coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you and which you leave behind. The Drama Group presents this exciting convergence of Latin hip-hop music, enthusiastic dancing and passionate lyrics, Aug. 2 through 11. 708/755-3444 or www.dramagroup.org
Chesterton Art Fair
The 61st Annual Chesterton Art Fair takes place Aug. 3 and 4 at Dogwood Park with more than 100 artists from throughout the country. Visitors will find exceptional work in a variety of mediums from jewelry to pottery to fiber to paintings and more. Accompanying the field of artists will be food vendors and musicians. Hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 219/926-4711 or www.chestertonart.com
South Pacific
The Dunes Summer Theatre presents three enchanted evenings of Rogers and Hammerstein’s “South Pacific” in concert, July 26 through 28. This award-winning classic musical tells the heartwarming story of an American nurse stationed on a South Pacific island during World War II. She who falls in love with a middle-aged expatriate French plantation owner. Favorite tunes include “I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Out of My Hair,” “Younger Than Springtime,” “Bali Ha'i,” “There Is Nothing Like a Dame,” and “Younger Than Springtime.” 219/879-7509 or www.dunesartsfoundation.org
Visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for more information on current exhibits, concerts, plays and other arts events, www.southshoreartsonline.org.