EYE ON THE ARTS: Concert will honor the memory of Chesterton composer

The Michael Boo Memorial Concert will take place on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m., in the Chapel of the Resurrection at Valparaiso University. The program will include a wide variety of musical styles, all composed or arranged by the late Michael Boo (1955-2020), a Chesterton resident, who was an accomplished composer, writer, and percussionist. For 20 years, Boo served as composer-in-residence for Windiana Concert Band, and his music has been played throughout the world. The first half of the performance will showcase a variety of compositions and arrangements, two of which will feature erhu soloist Jianyun Meng. The erhu is the traditional two-stringed Chinese fiddle. Another composition will feature Boomwhackers, colorful plastic tubes of varying lengths, each producing a different pitch, that are often used in elementary music classrooms. Admission to the concert is free, all seats are general admission, and there are no tickets. Additionally, copyright permission has been secured to allow audience members to make audio and video recordings of the performance, and to share recordings over social media. The goal is to share Michael Boo’s music far and wide. Audience members are encouraged to keep current with Valparaiso University’s COVID-19 safety protocols. https://www.valpo.edu/covid-info/
Photography has been a shared passion since Carol Lynn and Larry Brechner met nearly 40 years ago. When out exploring together, they have often photographed many of the same subjects, however, their approaches and final images are often very different from one another. Larry’s photography was used as an important tool to visually document his productions, as well as for publicity and actor headshots during his extensive career as a theatrical director and lighting designer. The same sensibility informs his photographic art. Characterized as a “natural photographer,” Carol Lynn has a unique gift for seeing many diverse elements in her compositions that are often overlooked. While not a technical photographer, she prefers to shoot her subjects with the finished images in mind while using a minimum of post-processing. “Through Our Eyes: A Retrospective Exhibit Featuring the Photographic Visions of Larry A. Brechner & Carol Lynn Brechner” is on display at the Chesterton Art Center through Oct. 31. https://www.chestertonart.org/
Discover the art of the Uptown Arts District in downtown Michigan City at First Friday Art Walk. Enjoy an experience like no other by visiting the many art galleries and local businesses hosting art and refreshments. Each Friday is different, with new artists and new music performers. The Uptown Arts District is located between 4th to 9th streets and Franklin. Also included in the Walks but further north is the Lubeznik Center for the Arts. Admission is free on the First Friday of every month from 5-8 p.m. www.uptownartsdistrict.org
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org
John Cain is executive director of South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.