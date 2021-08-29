EYE ON THE ARTS: Consider an arts class for the fall

Discover your creative side while taking a class with South Shore Arts in Munster at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts, in downtown Hammond at Substation No. 9, or online in the comfort of your own home. South Shore Arts has been providing visual arts instruction since 1970, offering classes from painting to ceramics to printmaking on fabric. South Shore Arts instructors are highly qualified teaching artists, many of them professional artists who bring their knowledge and talents to create a vibrant learning experience like no other. The fall class session begins October 4 with classes that include Painting Studio: Water-Based Media for ages 16 to adult, taught by beloved artist Tom Torluemke, whose practice spans 40 years and includes painting, drawing, sculpture and installations in a variety of mediums. For children ages 3 to 6, South Shore Arts offers Art & Story Hour, a six-session online class where the instructor will begin each session by reading a story to the young artists followed by a related art project that allows students to explore a variety of mediums and techniques, while engaging with the literature in a creative way. Other classes offered this fall include Manga: Japanese Comics for ages 9 to 16, Art Foundations for ages 3 to 5 and Professional Development for Artists for ages 16 to adult. https://www.southshoreartsonline.org/classes-schedule
South Shore Dance Alliance, located in downtown Griffith at the Franklin Center, is not your typical dance studio. For students ages 8 and up who take part in the pre-professional company, there are numerous performance opportunities throughout the year. Classes provide the best training available from the region’s top instructors and choreographers. South Shore Dance Alliance offers a full program of ballet, contemporary, modern, jazz, and urban dance/hip hop for the beginner with little or no prior training to advanced level dancers striving to move towards a professional level. http://southshoredance.org/
Drama Kids International believes that when children can imagine, create, and redefine themselves with support from the people who matter most in their lives, their futures can be changed forever. With locations throughout Northwest Indiana, Drama Kids International provides acting classes and after-school programs that help children discover their inner creativity. Students participate in imaginative learning experiences that culminate with a year-end scripted classroom presentation for the whole family. Drama Kids International teachers are highly qualified and specially trained. Their creative sessions are held in community centers, schools, and other convenient locations. This fall, Drama Kids offers Crossroads Community, a developmental drama program for ages 5 to 8 that provides young children with acting, performing, and public speaking classes designed to develop clear speech and fluent delivery. https://dramakids.com/crown-point-merrillville-in/
John Cain is executive director of South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.