EYE ON THE ARTS: Consider an arts class for the fall

Discover your creative side while taking a class with South Shore Arts in Munster at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts, in downtown Hammond at Substation No. 9, or online in the comfort of your own home. South Shore Arts has been providing visual arts instruction since 1970, offering classes from painting to ceramics to printmaking on fabric. South Shore Arts instructors are highly qualified teaching artists, many of them professional artists who bring their knowledge and talents to create a vibrant learning experience like no other. The fall class session begins October 4 with classes that include Painting Studio: Water-Based Media for ages 16 to adult, taught by beloved artist Tom Torluemke, whose practice spans 40 years and includes painting, drawing, sculpture and installations in a variety of mediums. For children ages 3 to 6, South Shore Arts offers Art & Story Hour, a six-session online class where the instructor will begin each session by reading a story to the young artists followed by a related art project that allows students to explore a variety of mediums and techniques, while engaging with the literature in a creative way. Other classes offered this fall include Manga: Japanese Comics for ages 9 to 16, Art Foundations for ages 3 to 5 and Professional Development for Artists for ages 16 to adult. https://www.southshoreartsonline.org/classes-schedule