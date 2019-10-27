Day of the Dead, or Día de Muertos, is a holiday celebrated throughout Mexico that gathers family and friends together to remember loved ones and help them in their spiritual journeys. This month-long celebration of curated ofrendas (altars) and cultural programming at IU Northwest, presented in collaboration with student groups including A.L.M.A., Delta Pi Rho and the Arts Club, runs October 31 through November 22 at the Gallery for Contemporary Art, Savannah Center. 219/980-6501 www.iun.edu/art-gallery/exhibition/index.htm
Second Chances: The Thrift Shop Musical
This touching and inspirational new musical comedy is about the quirky characters who run a church thrift shop. When they are threatened with the shop’s closure, they pull together to save it. You'll meet the hilarious head clerk always bringing sunshine to the day with humor; a couple discovering that you can find love later in life; the young shop manager, a mother trying to start over, and more. Spend a year with the lovable, yet quirky, group and see how they band together to save the shop while learning that it's not just old treasures that can get a second chance. A L'arc en Ciel Theatre Group production, running through November 24, at the Great Oaks Supper Club Dinner Theatre. 219/776-0888 or www.lctg.org
Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger: 208 Seconds: A Lifetime of Lessons
One of the most captivating American heroes of our time, and now an ardent advocate for the safety of anyone who flies, Captain “Sully” Sullenberger’s preparation and leadership enabled him to safely guide US Airways Flight 1549 to an emergency water landing in the frigid Hudson River. His incredible story is captured in “Sully,” a major motion picture directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Tom Hanks. Captain Sullenberger will share his lifetime of experience in a Sinai Forum event on Sunday, November 10, 4pm, at the James Dworkin Center on the Purdue Northwest Westville campus. 219/785-5377 or www.pnw.edu/sinai-forum/
Don We Now Our Gay Apparel!
Christmas nostalgia will be the theme of this year’s holiday reading, when Jim West and I return for a jolly dual performance on Tuesday, November 19. The impact of Bobby and Cissy dancing their way into our impressionable hearts, Myron Floren amazing us with his accordion, and “Champagne Lady” Norma Zimmer flashing her pearly white teeth, her hair sprayed firmly in place, provide a possibly false sense of security in a simpler time when Christmas was Christmas (not the holidays) — and brought to us by Geritol. Elsewhere, a young boy shares the confusion he felt as a child over his Upper West Side Reform Jewish family’s celebration of both Hanukkah and Christmas. Enjoy a complimentary glass of wine in the gallery at 11am, lunch at noon with the reading to follow. 219/836-1839, ext. 103 or www.southshoreartsonline.org
