EYE ON THE ARTS: Diverse cultural offerings continue through winter

The Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso shares the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her destiny. “Matilda The Musical” is a captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other’s lives. Running weekends, February 11-27. www.memorialoperahouse.org

Seedlings Theatre Company presents “Fresh Brewed: Tales from the Coffee Bar” at Beatniks on Conkey in Hammond. Written by Henry Meyerson, “Fresh Brewed” is comprised of 11 single-scene plays about clever, funny, sad, humiliating, and dysfunctional people and their everyday lives. Directed by Jerry and Becky Jascoviak, the show runs from February 11-20, 2022. www.facebook.com/seedlingstheatre/?fref=tag