EYE ON THE ARTS: Diverse cultural offerings continue through winter

The Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso shares the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her destiny. “Matilda The Musical” is a captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other’s lives. Running weekends, February 11-27. www.memorialoperahouse.org
Seedlings Theatre Company presents “Fresh Brewed: Tales from the Coffee Bar” at Beatniks on Conkey in Hammond. Written by Henry Meyerson, “Fresh Brewed” is comprised of 11 single-scene plays about clever, funny, sad, humiliating, and dysfunctional people and their everyday lives. Directed by Jerry and Becky Jascoviak, the show runs from February 11-20, 2022. www.facebook.com/seedlingstheatre/?fref=tag
The Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society’s mission is to collect and preserve the history of Whiting-Robertsdale, and to share its collections with those interested in the community's past, present and future. The newest exhibit, “Pearl Harbor and WWII,” commemorates the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941, while also relating the start of WWII in Europe two years earlier. Photos of men and women from Whiting and Robertsdale who served in the Armed Forces during the war are on display along with items such as coins, stamps, V-mail, air raid drill instructions, gas masks, ration books and stamps, newspaper headlines and newspaper articles about local service members. Part of the Roll of Honor from George Rogers Clark High School can also be seen. The museum is open Sundays from noon to 4pm. The current exhibit runs through January 31.
The Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education at 100 North Lake Street in Gary is your gateway to the stunning Paul H. Douglas Trail through Miller Woods. There are plenty of options for short or lengthy explorations through the oak savanna, wetlands and dune and swale habitats. Start your visit by exploring the Douglas Center, where visitors can connect to the natural environment through exhibits, ranger-guided hikes, lectures, live animals, nature-based arts and crafts, and a Nature Play Zone. The Indiana Dunes is a breathtaking place to visit any time of year, and with year-round programming, the Douglas Center offers a variety of educational opportunities and family-friendly outdoor activities, including cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and hiking. www.nps.gov/indu/planyourvisit/mw16.htm#CP_JUMP_5034416
John Cain is executive director of South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.