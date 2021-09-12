EYE ON THE ARTS: 'Eagles' and scarecrows at Gabis Arboretum

The Gabis Arboretum at Purdue University Northwest in Valparaiso sits on 300 acres, offering education programs, community events and a variety of outdoor summer concerts that cover a wide range of musical genres. Their popular, family-friendly Acorn Concert Series is back this season with a variety of musical artists, craft beers, wine and food from local vendors. On September 17, the Arboretum presents "Heartache Tonight: A Tribute to The Eagles," featuring music from all the various incarnations of this American rock powerhouse. Back by popular demand is the Trail of Scarecrows, an annual competition for groups in K through 5th grade. Children choose a book based on the year’s theme as a class, group, or family, build a scarecrow and write an essay based on the chosen story or its characters. Scarecrows are then displayed outdoors at the Arboretum throughout the month of October. Guests will vote on their favorite scarecrow via social media and prizes are awarded to the top three winners. www.pnw.edu/gabis-arboretum/plan-your-visit/
After teaching a variety of music in different locations since 2000, artist/instructor Kim Dale started Innovative Music Studio in Valparaiso in 2014 in a one-room studio in her home with just a handful of students. The Studio now has their own large space, where in-person lessons and live-streaming online lessons are provided to students, who learn technique, music reading, theory, improvising, performance and songwriting. Classes include Music Makers where younger students are introduced to piano, ukulele, bells and percussion while getting a foundation in music theory. Students taking voice lessons will learn vocal technique, warm-ups, proper breathing, microphone etiquette, performance skills and basic music reading. Older children can take a theater class that utilizes stories, games, props, and hands-on activities as they develop their acting skills. They will also practice warm-ups used by professional actors, act out skits during class and create their own play and perform it. https://innovativemusicstudio.com/
Young People's Theatre Company in Michigan City was founded in 2004, offering young people aged 14-21 the opportunity to experience the magic of theatre. Their vision is to be Northwest Indiana’s premier theatre company offering high quality theatrical productions with no registration fee, enabling all young people in the community the opportunity to participate. The company calls the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center, located near the historic Elston Grove and Uptown Arts District, their home. They strive to unite young people from throughout Northwest Indiana in a setting that cultivates not only a love of theatre but also an awareness of the opportunities available for young talent. The Kids Musical Theatre Fall Program, open to children aged 7-11, will explore the world of musical theatre and work with others who share a love of being on stage. www.yptcinc.com/
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org
John Cain is executive director of South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.