EYE ON THE ARTS: 'Eagles' and scarecrows at Gabis Arboretum

The Gabis Arboretum at Purdue University Northwest in Valparaiso sits on 300 acres, offering education programs, community events and a variety of outdoor summer concerts that cover a wide range of musical genres. Their popular, family-friendly Acorn Concert Series is back this season with a variety of musical artists, craft beers, wine and food from local vendors. On September 17, the Arboretum presents "Heartache Tonight: A Tribute to The Eagles," featuring music from all the various incarnations of this American rock powerhouse. Back by popular demand is the Trail of Scarecrows, an annual competition for groups in K through 5th grade. Children choose a book based on the year’s theme as a class, group, or family, build a scarecrow and write an essay based on the chosen story or its characters. Scarecrows are then displayed outdoors at the Arboretum throughout the month of October. Guests will vote on their favorite scarecrow via social media and prizes are awarded to the top three winners. www.pnw.edu/gabis-arboretum/plan-your-visit/