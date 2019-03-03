Two festive symphonies bookend this uplifting concert performed by the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra. Brahms’ first symphony took 21 years of struggle to compose, so it was a surprise when he introduced his second and most cheerful within months. By contrast, Mozart’s 34th is full of fanfares and flourishes. Rutter’s “Mass of the Children,” an uplifting celebration of youth, will feature the Southlake Children’s Chorus and the Eisenhower Elementary Choir along with the Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus. March 8 at Living Hope Church. Maestro Kirk Muspratt presents a pre-concert lecture before the concert. 219-836-0525 or www.nisorchestra.org.
Rock, Trees & Water: A Collection of Reflections
Wheatfield painter Doris Myers is featured at the Village Gallery, Valpo, through April 10. The work presented is only a glimpse of the artist’s prolific body of work produced over 70 years. Throughout her career, Myers has explored a wide range of stylistic directions, ranging from abstraction and pointillism to more realistic imagery. Retiring after 23 years as a public school art teacher, she continued as artist and lecturer, leading demonstrations and workshops in a variety of media. Myers will celebrate her 98th birthday in November. 219-465-1591 or www.pinesvillage.org.
The Spirit of the Baobab Tree
The Champion Foundation presents “The Spirit of the Baobab Tree,” the original dance production performed by the students of DancExcel at Champion Center for Creative Arts Education in Gary. Now in its 12th year of production, a matinee performance will be presented at 9:30 a.m. on March 8 at West Side Theater, 9th and Gerry streets, with a premiere performance at 7 p.m. that evening. Created by Dr. Dionne Champion and Sherice Grant, the story follows Jelani and his classmates as they embark on a journey through time. 219-944-8066 or www.facebook.com/pages/Dancexcel/132295940154632.
All My Sons
Arthur Miller wrote “All My Sons” as a final attempt at writing a commercially successful play after the failure of his first. It opened on Broadway on Jan. 29, 1947, and ran for 328 performances, winning the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award and Tony awards for Best Author and Best Director. During the war, Joe Keller and Steve Deever ran a machine shop that made airplane parts. Deever was sent to prison because the firm turned out defective parts, causing many deaths. Keller went free and made a lot of money. The bitterness of George Deever, who returned from the war to find his father in prison, is set in a structure of unbearable power. The play’s climax, showing the reaction of a son to his guilty father, is a fitting conclusion to an electrifying play. At 4th Street Theatre, March 8 through 24. 219-926-7875 or www.4thstreetncca.com.
