By design, Carmella Saraceno flows from one project to another and back again. She deliberately selects discarded objects, found or bequeathed, then assembles them into free-standing sculptures and installations constructed from plywood. Saraceno collects clues from everyday life and honors the chaos by creating moments of order. In her creative process of walking away and returning, she learns how to “drill deeper” and still remain engaged in life and its challenges. Presented by the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District with an opening reception from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 3, and continuing through May 26. 219/938-6278 or www.millerbeacharts.org
Anne of Green Gables
Share the adventures of Anne Shirley and her best friend for life, Diana Barry, as they travel from childhood to maturity in this heartwarming adaptation that beautifully captures the highlights of the classic novel. Maria Cuthbert asks for an orphan boy to help her and her brother take care of Green Gables, but the orphanage sends Anne with an “e,”an independent, freckle-faced, red-headed girl, who touches the hearts of all who come to know and love her. LaPorte Little Theatre Club, May 3 through 12. 219/362-5113 or www.laportelittletheatreclub.com
We’ve Got Rhythm
Duo Sequenza will perform its all-new concert, “We’ve Got Rhythm!” at Memorial Opera House, 7:30 p.m. May 8, in celebration of National Chamber Music Month. This nationwide initiative is designed to draw attention to small ensemble performances and features a cornucopia of music written for flute and classical guitar by American composers. The internationally acclaimed Duo Sequenza enjoys enthusiastic ovations and praise from audiences, composers and critics alike. As a concert artist chamber ensemble, its mission is the strategic development of new audiences for today’s classical music by promoting the work of living composers. A meet-and-greet with cash bar begins at 7 p.m. 219/548-9137 or http://tickets.mohlive.com/DuoSequenza
45th Annual Tri-County Junior/Senior High School Art Exhibit
This juried exhibition includes over 30 junior and senior high schools from Lake, Porter and La Porte counties in Indiana and south suburban Cook County in Illinois. The exhibit features original artwork created by students in grades six through 12 from public, private and parochial schools. A reception and awards ceremony will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5. Over $8,000 dollars in prizes will be awarded, including the $2,500 Donald H. Berwanger Scholarship Award for a graduating high school senior planning to study fine art. This South Shore Arts exhibit is presented at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts and will be on display through May 19. 219/836-1839 or www.southshoreartsonline.org
