EYE ON THE ARTS: Exhibits explore diversity of Region life

Tyrell Anderson and the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District welcome visitors to the opening of “Unapologetically Noir” at the Marshall J. Gardner Center of the Arts. “What does it mean to be black?” is one of the main questions centered around the exhibit, which features over 30 photographs of black men and women from all walks of life. Anderson showcases diverse physical and mental characteristics of the participants. Inspired by the documentary “The Black Catholic Experience” by community activist Elaine Castellanos, this exhibition combines answers to an array of personal questions along with the medium of photography to create an environment where the subject’s differences are not only highlighted but celebrated. “Unapologetically Noir” will demonstrate the way that photography can be an essential cultural tool in spreading information across our ever-changing landscape. The exhibit will run from February 5 through March 14 with an opening reception on Friday, February 5 from 6-8pm. www.millerbeacharts.org