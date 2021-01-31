EYE ON THE ARTS: Exhibits explore diversity of Region life

Tyrell Anderson and the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District welcome visitors to the opening of “Unapologetically Noir” at the Marshall J. Gardner Center of the Arts. “What does it mean to be black?” is one of the main questions centered around the exhibit, which features over 30 photographs of black men and women from all walks of life. Anderson showcases diverse physical and mental characteristics of the participants. Inspired by the documentary “The Black Catholic Experience” by community activist Elaine Castellanos, this exhibition combines answers to an array of personal questions along with the medium of photography to create an environment where the subject’s differences are not only highlighted but celebrated. “Unapologetically Noir” will demonstrate the way that photography can be an essential cultural tool in spreading information across our ever-changing landscape. The exhibit will run from February 5 through March 14 with an opening reception on Friday, February 5 from 6-8pm. www.millerbeacharts.org
Lakeshore Performing Arts in Michigan City offers an innovative approach to teaching music, dance, and theater. Each student is viewed as an individual with a unique learning style that is celebrated and utilized in their teaching methods. A wide range of group and private lessons is available, including piano, violin, voice, ukulele, drums, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, and bass guitar. They even offer a kid’s jazz band classes, as well as a specialized class for students with special needs. In the area of dance, a variety of styles is taught, including ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, and ballroom and Latin. The theater program offers a fun and interactive approach to learning with a master teacher.
Born and raised in the Calumet Region, Matthew Kaplan’s life in photography spans over 50 years. Beginning with work on his high school yearbook, Kaplan’s professional career continues to this day, with a specialty in corporate location and event photography. Assignments have taken him to more than 20 nations on four continents, covering subjects from chemical plants in Belgium and Malaysia, wheat farms in Saskatchewan, and offshore gas production in the North Sea. He has photographed people and events from Dublin to Beijing. For over three decades, Kaplan has been documenting the evolving social-industrial landscape in and around his hometown of Whiting, with its sprawling oil refinery and nearby steel mills. Kaplan’s work from this ongoing project has been displayed in a number of exhibitions sponsored by South Shore Arts and the Calumet Heritage Partnership. His current exhibition, “Straight Shooter,” is currently on display through March 7 in Atrium Gallery at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts in Munster. www.southshoreartsonline.org/current-exhibits
