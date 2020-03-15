EYE ON THE ARTS: Eye on the coronavirus

Just a note regarding the listings below, as well as subsequent listings for the next several weeks. The coronavirus will likely force the cancellation of many region arts activities. It is advised that you check the websites or call ahead for the latest information.
With over 200 people on stage and 800 more in the audience, the Northwest Indiana Symphony is postponing its concert featuring Stravinsky’s “Firebird” and Orff’s “Carmina Burana” scheduled for Friday, April 3, to a date in June yet to be determined. Call 219/836-0525 or check the website for period updates, www.nisorchestra.org.
Black Comedy
Opening on a darkened stage, “Black Comedy” was written to be staged under a reversed lighting scheme. A few minutes into the play, the stage is illuminated to reveal the characters in a “blackout.” Sculptor Brindsley Miller and his debutante fiancée have borrowed some expensive antiques from his neighbor Harold (without his permission) to impress an elderly millionaire art collector coming to view Brindsley's work. Things slide into disaster, however, when the power fails, Harold returns early, and Brindsley's ex-mistress shows up. At Chicago Street Theatre through March 21. 219/464-1636 or www.chicagostreet.org
The Sun Will Come Out!
Genesius Guild presents “Annie, The Musical” through March 23. It’s 1933 and America is in the depths of the Great Depression. Eleven-year-old Annie is living in the Municipal Orphanage on New York's Lower East Side. Miss Hannigan is the principal in charge and needs no lessons in being a wicked witch. Annie decides to escape and find her parents. Grace Farrell, secretary to the millionaire Oliver Warbucks, is in search of an orphan to invite to the Warbucks' mansion for Christmas. Despite Warbucks' initial disappointment that Grace has not found a boy, he takes to Annie and, when it is discovered that her parents died some years back, he makes plans to adopt Annie and invites all of her fellow orphans to his home for the festival of Christmas. 219/501-8228 or www.genesiusguild.net
