EYE ON THE ARTS: Festivals fill upcoming arts calendar

Artistic Recovery, Inc. is hosting the 9th Annual Hooked on Art Festival, Saturday, September 18, from 8am to 3pm. This family-friendly street festival will feature interactive art activities for all ages, creative and culinary fun for children, live music, and great food. Additionally, there will be dozens of talented chalk artists, live street artists, unique shopping and more. There will also be two chalk competitions at Hooked on Art, one for adults 18 and over and another for youth ages 12-17. Both competitions will take place on the streets of historic downtown Chesterton and prizes will be awarded. The festival will take place in Chesterton’s Thomas Centennial Park. For more information: https://320recovery.com/hooked-on-art-festival/