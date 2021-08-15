EYE ON THE ARTS: Festivals fill upcoming arts calendar

The 2021 Lubeznik Arts Festival will take place on August 21 and 22 in Michigan City. This popular festival, currently in its 40th year, is one of the highlights of summer in Northwest Indiana and takes place on the Lubeznik Center’s grounds to connect festivalgoers to the organization’s dynamic programming and exhibitions. The summer exhibition, “Bramson/Indiana/Lake” features work by Phyllis Bramson, Robert Indiana, and Mayumi Lake. With over 55 booths, local food vendors, indoor exhibitions, and family activities, there is sure to be something for everyone. The festival is open Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 5pm, with a free family day on August 22. www.lubeznikcenter.org/
Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the Hammond Parks & Recreation Department will present the first-ever Live Arts Fest on Sunday, September 12 from 11am to 3pm at the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Boulevard. This new event will showcase professional 3D chalk artist Nate Baranowski from Chicago, Northwest Indiana native urban artist Wyatt Ochoa, live music by Almond Grove, cultural dancing from Ballet Folklorico Yolotzin, and the Saint Sava Srbadija Serbian Folklore Group. There will be food vendors and a wine and beer garden, as well as an outdoor canvas class for $25 per person that includes all materials and optional instruction from an artist on site. You can register at the Sportsplex or the day of the event. 219/853-7660 or email baezs@gohammond.com.
Artistic Recovery, Inc. is hosting the 9th Annual Hooked on Art Festival, Saturday, September 18, from 8am to 3pm. This family-friendly street festival will feature interactive art activities for all ages, creative and culinary fun for children, live music, and great food. Additionally, there will be dozens of talented chalk artists, live street artists, unique shopping and more. There will also be two chalk competitions at Hooked on Art, one for adults 18 and over and another for youth ages 12-17. Both competitions will take place on the streets of historic downtown Chesterton and prizes will be awarded. The festival will take place in Chesterton’s Thomas Centennial Park. For more information: https://320recovery.com/hooked-on-art-festival/
On Sunday, September 19, 2021, the Valparaiso International Center will host its 12th annual World Cultural Festival to celebrate the diverse cultures that make up our community. Held at the Valparaiso Central Park Plaza and Urschel Pavilion in downtown Valparaiso from noon to 5pm, the World Cultural Festival offers an afternoon of cultural entertainment, world cuisine and multi-cultural experiences. The World Cultural Festival is a celebration of art, food, dance, and music from around the world. This family-friendly event features authentic cultural music and dancing, hands-on educational activities for children, and an opportunity to learn about the cultural diversity of Northwest Indiana. www.valpovic.org/
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org
John Cain is executive director of South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.