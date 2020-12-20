EYE ON THE ARTS: Get involved with the arts close to home

Ceramix 101, located at 908 Roosevelt Road in Valparaiso, is a paint-your-own ceramics studio where every piece created is truly one-of-a-kind. All ages are welcome to drop by and experiment, with over 120 paints and 500 unpainted items. There is something for everyone, and the knowledgeable staff at Ceramix 101 is available to assist with all of your needs, whether you are a beginner or expert, and they are committed to helping you get in touch with your creative side. Offering a wide variety of bisque, finished products vary from functional to whimsical and include vases, photo frames, and kitchenware. In addition, they pride themselves in hosting the best “Diva Night” around, where they provide participants with the latest products and techniques in a friendly, fun atmosphere that will guarantee a great time with family, friends or all by yourself. www.ceramix-101.com/
Indiana Ballet Theatre (IBT) was founded nearly 40 years ago with just eight students as Imperial Ballet at the home of founder and CEO Gloria Tuohy. Beginning with classical ballet and eventually adding tap, jazz and modern dance, the name changed to Indiana Ballet Theatre in 1998, becoming a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, committed to the continuous enhancement of ballet production in Northwest Indiana by providing opportunities to persons of all ages and cultures. The school now has three locations with the main studio in Merrillville and branch locations in DeMotte and Valparaiso. Over the years, IBT has worked with more than 9,000 students through classes and productions. Former IBT students have performed at the Big Red Boat, Cancun, Festival de Cozumel in Mexico, the Bahamas, Disney World in Florida and Euro Disney. Classes for all ages are offered in ballet, pointe, tap, Hip Hop, Irish dance and more. At IBT, they strongly believe that the arts are essential to a healthy society. www.ibtnw.org/
HGS Music, located in Highland and Crown Point, specializes in private music lessons for “all ages and personalities.” Their first priority is giving the best musical education possible to Northwest Indiana residents. When you enroll at HGS Music, you are getting more than just 30-minute instruction, you are becoming part of a community. HGS celebrates their students’ achievements with a yearly recital and an annual Student Appreciation Day Festival. HGS Music believes that music is a powerful influence in everyone’s life. Their mission is to provide a great musical experience that leads to personal enrichment that will last a lifetime. Offering private lessons in guitar, bass guitar, piano, voice, drums and ukulele, as well as Rock & Roll for the Tiny Soul, a baby/toddler music class for children aged four months to four years, to be taken with a caregiver. www.hgsmusic.net/
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org.
