EYE ON THE ARTS: Get involved with the arts close to home

Ceramix 101, located at 908 Roosevelt Road in Valparaiso, is a paint-your-own ceramics studio where every piece created is truly one-of-a-kind. All ages are welcome to drop by and experiment, with over 120 paints and 500 unpainted items. There is something for everyone, and the knowledgeable staff at Ceramix 101 is available to assist with all of your needs, whether you are a beginner or expert, and they are committed to helping you get in touch with your creative side. Offering a wide variety of bisque, finished products vary from functional to whimsical and include vases, photo frames, and kitchenware. In addition, they pride themselves in hosting the best “Diva Night” around, where they provide participants with the latest products and techniques in a friendly, fun atmosphere that will guarantee a great time with family, friends or all by yourself. www.ceramix-101.com/