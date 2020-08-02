EYE ON THE ARTS: Group introduces kids to Books, Brushes & Bands

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Books, Brushes & Bands for Education (BBB4E) was founded to combat the lack of after-school fine arts programming in Hammond. The organization began by designing literary and visual arts projects that took instructors into two local elementary schools. After creating hundreds of hand-bound books with over a thousand students through personal story-writing and illustration, BBB4E launched community music programs, which, for over 16 years, have provided underserved children with opportunities to learn to play an instrument or sing in a choir under the direction of a professional performer.

In November 2018, BBB4E’s Midwest Youth Choir had the opportunity to sing the National Anthem at the Get Out the Vote Rally with keynote speaker President Obama. BBB4E’s current goal is to build a 100-piece vocal orchestra and 50-piece Midwest Youth Symphonic Orchestra. During a typical year BBB4E’s Midwest Youth Band and Orchestra meet twice weekly for one-hour sessions and the Midwest Youth Choir members meet for 90 minutes every week. Due to COVID-19, they are finding ways to adapt virtually and are currently working on a fall programming schedule. www.facebook.com/BBB4E/

