EYE ON THE ARTS: Group introduces kids to Books, Brushes & Bands

Books, Brushes & Bands for Education (BBB4E) was founded to combat the lack of after-school fine arts programming in Hammond. The organization began by designing literary and visual arts projects that took instructors into two local elementary schools. After creating hundreds of hand-bound books with over a thousand students through personal story-writing and illustration, BBB4E launched community music programs, which, for over 16 years, have provided underserved children with opportunities to learn to play an instrument or sing in a choir under the direction of a professional performer.
In November 2018, BBB4E’s Midwest Youth Choir had the opportunity to sing the National Anthem at the Get Out the Vote Rally with keynote speaker President Obama. BBB4E’s current goal is to build a 100-piece vocal orchestra and 50-piece Midwest Youth Symphonic Orchestra. During a typical year BBB4E’s Midwest Youth Band and Orchestra meet twice weekly for one-hour sessions and the Midwest Youth Choir members meet for 90 minutes every week. Due to COVID-19, they are finding ways to adapt virtually and are currently working on a fall programming schedule. www.facebook.com/BBB4E/
Gabis Aroboretum
Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest in Valparaiso serves as a living laboratory for education, research, conservation and engagement with the natural environment. With 300 acres of magnificent landscapes featuring a restored prairie, display gardens, miles of hiking trails through woodlands, musical events and public education programs, the arboretum has something to satisfy any interest. In addition to a variety of display gardens, ranging from native plants to miniature conifers, there are also numerous species of mammals, birds, invertebrates and amphibians that call the arboretum their home.
Gabis Arboretum offers unique displays, including the popular Railway Garden, an outdoor G-gauge model train garden that tells the amazing story of America’s steam engine history. Field trips are available to schools, scouts, home-school groups and community organizations. Upcoming educational classes include the “Tree ID for the Novice Naturalist,” an online class hosted via Zoom, as well as a two-day, in-person Indiana Tree Steward Workshop, provided by the Indiana Department of Natural Recources. www.pnw.edu/gabis-arboretum/
LaPorte Farmer's Market
The city of LaPorte Farmer’s Market strives to build and strengthen the local-food movement by creating a vibrant community gathering place, showcasing the region’s bounty, creating economic opportunities, and bringing healthy options to all. Every Saturday at the market from 8am to 1pm, you can find fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, eggs, cheese, honey, and, often, home baked goods. Nearly 95% of products available at the market are sold directly by the producer, having been grown, raised, made conventionally or organically without additive antibiotics, hormones, pesticides or insecticides. www.facebook.com/laportefarmersmarket/
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org.
