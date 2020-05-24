EYE ON THE ARTS: High quality arts organizations fill the Region

According to Stage 4 of the Back on Track Indiana website, cultural, entertainment and tourism businesses, including “museums, zoos, bowling alleys, aquariums and like facilities” will be able to open at 50% capacity beginning June 14. But given the overwhelming uncertainty of the current situation, including the need to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing and continued recommendations for those 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions to remain cautious, the confidence with which arts organizations will be able to reopen remains to be seen. This week, we continue to look at outstanding regional arts traditions and amenities, looking forward to a time when they can safely resume their signature activities.
Duo Sequenza is a concert artist chamber ensemble with the mantra, “Classical music is for everyone!” Featuring critically acclaimed flutist Debra Silvert and award-winning classical guitarist Paul Bowman, Duo Sequenza performs wickedly great works from their “not remotely avant-garde” repertoire, featuring living composers. It's been called “the type of chamber music/recital programming that can bring droves into the tent.” Their boldly innovative outreach and educational initiatives enhance their concerts and help develop new stakeholders for the performing arts. Along with performing formal concerts throughout the United States, Duo Sequenza also offers interactive concerts with audience participation, children’s concerts, workshops and educational outreach. 219/628-0914 or www.duosequenza.com
Founded in 1924, the LaPorte Little Theatre Club is one of the oldest community theaters in Northwest Indiana. Thanks to a generous bequest from charter member Thelma Wilson, the LaPorte Little Theatre Club purchased the former St. John’s Lutheran Church in downtown LaPorte and has made it their home since 1954. The theater has an intimate 200-seat auditorium that aims to provide quality theatrical experiences to Northwest Indiana audiences and actors. With past performances such as “Anne of Green Gables,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” this family-friendly theatre offers musicals, comedies and dramas for all ages, as well as week-long summer camps for children. 219/362-5113 or laportelittletheatreclub.com
Lakeshore Community Concerts is an all-volunteer, non-profit association. Consistent with their mission, the organization, previously known as the Northwest Indiana Concert Association, has been bringing high quality live performances to Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland communities for over 70 years. They offer quality live musical entertainment at affordable prices at the Munster High School Auditorium, which seats over 1,000 in non-obstructed view seats. Their selections of talent have appeared at Carnegie Hall, on Broadway, at major sporting events and have won prestigious awards worldwide. Each artist is carefully chosen to provide the highest quality entertainment value available while supporting the arts in our community. 219/923-7879 or lakeshoreconcerts.org
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org.
