EYE ON THE ARTS: High quality arts organizations fill the Region

According to Stage 4 of the Back on Track Indiana website, cultural, entertainment and tourism businesses, including “museums, zoos, bowling alleys, aquariums and like facilities” will be able to open at 50% capacity beginning June 14. But given the overwhelming uncertainty of the current situation, including the need to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing and continued recommendations for those 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions to remain cautious, the confidence with which arts organizations will be able to reopen remains to be seen. This week, we continue to look at outstanding regional arts traditions and amenities, looking forward to a time when they can safely resume their signature activities.