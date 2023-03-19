The Hammond Community Theatre presents “Madwomen's Late Nite Cabaret” by Julie Lyn Barber and directed by Diana Smoot, with Friday and Saturday evening performances and Sunday matinees, March 24 through April 2, at Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey Street, in Hammond. This musical play is a celebration of women throughout history, the characters mad, misunderstood and maligned, some of myth and imagination, many actual, who communicate and work out their problems through speech and song, cabaret-style. Characters include Joan of Arc, Eve, Lady Godiva, Mother Nature, the Wicked Witch of the West, Typhoid Mary, Mata Hari, Marie Antoniette, Amelia Earhart, Ethel Merman, Sophie Tucker, Lizzie Borden, the Virgin Mary and Mary Magdalen—to name but a few! The play is presented through special arrangement with Main Street Artists, LLC. hammondcommunitytheatre.org/

The Decay Devils welcome visitors to the opening of “Unapologetic NWI x Avant-Garde,” dual exhibits hosted by the Gary Public Library, March 31 through May 31, with an opening reception on April 1 from noon to 2 p.m. “Why did you choose to live in the Region?” and “What does being innovative mean to you?” are just two of the questions centered around these exhibits inspired by community activist Elaine Castellanos and her documentary, "The Black Catholic Experience." The exhibits combine answers to an array of personal questions along with the medium of photography to create an environment in which the subject’s differences are not only highlighted but celebrated. The intent is to illustrate the Region’s culture and diversity and to showcase the talent of its residents. “Unapologetic” was funded in part by Indiana Humanities in cooperation with the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Legacy Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts. “Unapologetic” is among 168 projects that were selected to receive NEA funding in 2022, in the Challenge America grant category. The Gary Public Library and Cultural Center is located at 220 W. 5th Ave. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 219/203-3372 or decaydevils.org

Theatre at the Center, located at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts, in Munster has just added a Mother's Day Weekend special presentation of The Four C Notes, the Midwest's only tribute dedicated to recreating the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, on Saturday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m. The group was pioneered by John Michael Coppola, best known for his appearance in Chicago's long-running production of the Broadway smash hit, “Jersey Boys.” This high-energy tribute concert features favorite hits such as "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," "Workin' My Way Back to You, (Babe)," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," "Let's Hang On" and more! Tickets are $35 per person. 219/836-3255 or TheatreAtTheCenter.com.

As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org