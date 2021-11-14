EYE ON THE ARTS: Holiday events highlight arts scene

Every year The Collective, a group of creative entrepreneurs, hosts artisan markets and events in LaPorte and Porter counties to provide other entrepreneurs and small business owners with an opportunity to connect and grow through membership, community events and philanthropy. The markets feature over 50 local vendors selling high-quality, handcrafted and vintage items. On Nov. 27, The Collective will host the 2021 Small Business Saturday Holiday Market, a curated, artisan pop-up event that welcomes visitors of all ages to enjoy delicious food, craft beer and live music by the LaPorte High School Choir from 10am to 4pm. www.thecollectivein.com/markets

Join Tribune newspaper columnist Philip Potempa and his longtime editor and collaborator Crista Zivanovic on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts, for their Dickens “Christmas Carol” dinner show. Guests will be seated in the elegant ballroom with attendance limited to fewer than 100 people for safe distancing while enjoying a delicious meal themed to complement the 55-minute holiday program. Both lunch and dinner date options are available, with menu items including Mr. Marley’s Ghostly Good Roasted Herb Chicken Breast, Mrs. Cratchit’s Homestyle Mashed Potatoes and Tiny Tim’s Corn O’Brien. Cash bar includes festive Specialty Holiday Cocktails such as eggnog with a hint of brandy, the Sparkling Poinsettia, and a holiday Rum Punch. Added bonuses include nearly 20 elegant and unusual holiday trees in the atrium lobby for guests to browse and stroll prior to and after the meal and show. Inside the ballroom, a fascinating table exhibit explores Dickens’ life, including a rare, framed piece featuring his oddly interesting signature on an original bank draft from the 1800s. Both performers will use their wide range of ever-changing and entertaining vocals to portray more than two dozen characters in a wonderfully amusing telling of this holiday favorite complete with old-time radio sound effects created live before the audience. 219-836-1930, ext. 2, for reservations.