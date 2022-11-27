EYE ON THE ARTS: Holiday happenings abound in Region

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District presents a Miller Beach community show, “Random Acts of Creativity,” Dec. 3 through Jan. 14, 2023, at the Marshall J Gardner Center for the Arts. Paintings, sculpture, installations, video, and sound furniture by friends and neighbors Daneiya Bonner, Catisha Toney, James Ford, Ed Abromaitis, Lillian Martinez, Jennifer No, Greg O’Drobinak, Deb Weiss, Jamika Smith, Mariah Smith and Rodney Brown will not disappoint. An opening reception will be held on Friday Dec. 2, from 5-8 p.m. with an Artists’ Talk on Dec. 11, from 2-4 p.m.

Michigan City Messiah will present its annual choral concert of Handel’s “The Messiah,” Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center in Michigan City. Music Director/Conductor Philip Bauman, who is entering his eighth year at the helm of this annual tradition, will conduct the performances. There is general admission for both performances, and free tickets are required for all events. Audience members are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated. 219/237.4662 or mcmessiah.com/

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will present three performances of its most popular concert of the year, the annual Holiday Pops Concert, Dec. 7 through 9, at 7:30 p.m. Music Director & Conductor Kirk Muspratt, the Symphony musicians and volunteer chorus members will help you get into the spirit of the season with a festive array of holiday fa-la-la favorites. Now in its 81st year, the Symphony is pleased to welcome the Chorus back to the stage after a two-year COVID hiatus. Get your tickets early for this beloved South Shore tradition. Performances will be held at Living Hope Church in Merrillville. Tickets are available for purchase at https://nisorchestra.org/pages/concerts/holiday-pops.php or call 219/836.0525.

Ladies—and others who just like to shop—should visit the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City for “Ladies Sip & Shop,” Sunday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy mimosas, snacks and shopping at Lubeznik’s Holiday Artisan Market. As always, all are welcome! For more information, 219/874.4900 or lubeznikcenter.org/events.

LimeLights Youth Theatre presents “Elf The Musical, Jr.,” Dec. 9 through 18. This delightful musical tells the story of a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole, where he is given the name of Buddy and raised by elves, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City, where he is determined to help New Yorkers remember the true meaning of the holidays. Presented at the Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso. Register for tickets at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=pcmoh

As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at southshoreartsonline.org