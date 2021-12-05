EYE ON THE ARTS: Holiday offerings abound

Join the Regional Performing Arts Company in Portage for their annual holiday play, “Just in the Nick of Time,” December 10 through 12. In this Christmas whodunit, ace detective Red Mistletoe is retained by the citizens of the North Pole to find Santa Claus, who has disappeared at the height of the season. If losing Santa wasn’t enough, the colorful citizens are losing their Christmas spirit and their holiday hues. As Christmas draws near, the elves, rather than carefree in color, are glum in gray; Doctor Green, no longer sporting green, is bitten by a reindeer; and Purple Gumdrop isn’t not purple anymore! And the costumed children, rehearsing for Mrs. Claus’ annual “Santa Send-off Celebration,” begin to look like they’re in an old black and white movie. It’s up to Detective Red Mistletoe to get some answers. www.regionalperformingarts.org
The LaPorte Little Theatre Club, started in 1925, is a 200-seat community theatre that aims to provide quality theatrical experiences to Northwest Indiana audiences and actors. Join them this holiday season as they present “Miracle on 3rd and A Street,” titled after the theaters location, and featuring the talents of many local youth and adults. This family-friendly show offers a mix of classic and contemporary celebrations set to music. Running December 10 through 12. www.laportelittletheatreclub.com
Every year for more the past two decades, Indiana Ballet Theatre has brought a beloved holiday tradition to the stage with their annual presentation of “The Nutcracker.” Families throughout Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicago metropolitan area have shared in the excitement and magic of this classic ballet composed in 1892 by treasured composer Peter IIyich Tchaikovky. Filled with vibrant colors and classical ballet dances, “The Nutcracker” follows Clara through her journey as she and her beloved Nutcracker encounter the Mouse King and his soldiers and are entertained by dancers from various countries. Watch in awe as casts of more than 100 take to the stage and bring this classic to life at the Hoosier Theatre in Whiting, December 10 though 12. https://ibtnw.org/
This holiday season, the Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso presents “Holiday Inn, a Musical” based on the 1942 award-winning movie with a fresh take on the old classic. When singer-songwriter Jim Hardy tires of showbiz, he shocks his best friend and fiancée by leaving the bright lights of Broadway for a calm life in a Connecticut farmhouse. Here he meets Linda Mason, a spunky schoolteacher harboring immense talent and big dreams. Together, they bring new life to the farm by transforming it into a lively venue for festive performances celebrating holidays throughout the year. With dance numbers galore and a score packed with Irving Berlin classics, this production, which runs through December 12, will delight the whole family. http://memorialoperahouse.com/
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org
John Cain is executive director of South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.