EYE ON THE ARTS: Holiday offerings abound

Join the Regional Performing Arts Company in Portage for their annual holiday play, “Just in the Nick of Time,” December 10 through 12. In this Christmas whodunit, ace detective Red Mistletoe is retained by the citizens of the North Pole to find Santa Claus, who has disappeared at the height of the season. If losing Santa wasn’t enough, the colorful citizens are losing their Christmas spirit and their holiday hues. As Christmas draws near, the elves, rather than carefree in color, are glum in gray; Doctor Green, no longer sporting green, is bitten by a reindeer; and Purple Gumdrop isn’t not purple anymore! And the costumed children, rehearsing for Mrs. Claus’ annual “Santa Send-off Celebration,” begin to look like they’re in an old black and white movie. It’s up to Detective Red Mistletoe to get some answers. www.regionalperformingarts.org

The LaPorte Little Theatre Club, started in 1925, is a 200-seat community theatre that aims to provide quality theatrical experiences to Northwest Indiana audiences and actors. Join them this holiday season as they present “Miracle on 3rd and A Street,” titled after the theaters location, and featuring the talents of many local youth and adults. This family-friendly show offers a mix of classic and contemporary celebrations set to music. Running December 10 through 12. www.laportelittletheatreclub.com