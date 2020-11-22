EYE ON THE ARTS: 'Holiday Pops' in your home

Were it not for the COVID pandemic, the Northwest Indiana Symphony would have launched its 79th anniversary season by now, Maestro Kirk Muspratt’s 20th with the orchestra.
But the Symphony, like many other performing arts entities, remains on hiatus for the time being, with its musicians and Maestro Muspratt himself furloughed until such a time that it is deemed safe to be brought together.
In the meantime, the Symphony has been raising money to sustain operations, with every dollar donated matched by another, thanks to a generous challenge grant of $65,000 from MonoSol, the John W. Anderson Foundation and Strack & Van Til. Those who donate to the Symphony at a matching level of $125 or above will be sent a link to enjoy a streaming video of the 2019 Holiday Pops Concert beginning on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m., and then to be enjoyed on demand through Dec. 26.
Join Maestro Muspratt and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in this much loved holiday musical tradition. You can even “sing-a-long” at home! www.nisorchestra.org
South Shore Dance Alliance
South Shore Dance Alliance is a premiere performance company and dance studio in Northwest Indiana, home to award-winning dancers, instructors, and choreographers. The organization was founded by executive director Larry Brewer in 2008 on the principles of a strong work ethic, outstanding discipline, technical expertise, and a love and passion for dance.
The South Shore Dance Alliance exists to provide young dancers — regardless of economic status, race, religion, gender or sexual orientation — with the opportunity to develop and grow as artists and individuals through pre-professional training, educational outreach, and performance.
Many of their alumni have gone on to study and perform with well-known choreographers and companies such as the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Juilliard, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Debbie Allen Academy, Deeply Rooted Productions, Thodos Dance Chicago, Ballet Chicago and Dance Theater of Harlem. Instruction includes a full program of ballet, contemporary, modern, jazz, urban dance/hip hop and tap. www.southshoredance.org
Artsmith Studio
Artsmith Studio in Chesterton provides individualized art instruction in a group setting with a limited number of students. Starting with the basics and progressing into more challenging techniques and media such as watercolor, colored pencils, inks, acrylic, and oil, each student progresses at his or her own pace.
Instructors focus on the abilities and interests of each student offering individualized attention and encouragement. Beginners develop technical drawing skills utilizing charcoal, pencils, pastel, and ink with a focus on line, value, and color.
Advanced students build on their existing technical and conceptual knowledge as the instructor challenges them to work in new directions. Artsmith Studio will host a children’s Snoopy Creativity and Canvas event from 6-8pm on Friday, December 14. www.artsmithstudio.org/
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org.
