EYE ON THE ARTS: 'Holiday Pops' in your home

Were it not for the COVID pandemic, the Northwest Indiana Symphony would have launched its 79th anniversary season by now, Maestro Kirk Muspratt’s 20th with the orchestra.

But the Symphony, like many other performing arts entities, remains on hiatus for the time being, with its musicians and Maestro Muspratt himself furloughed until such a time that it is deemed safe to be brought together.

In the meantime, the Symphony has been raising money to sustain operations, with every dollar donated matched by another, thanks to a generous challenge grant of $65,000 from MonoSol, the John W. Anderson Foundation and Strack & Van Til. Those who donate to the Symphony at a matching level of $125 or above will be sent a link to enjoy a streaming video of the 2019 Holiday Pops Concert beginning on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m., and then to be enjoyed on demand through Dec. 26.

Join Maestro Muspratt and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in this much loved holiday musical tradition. You can even “sing-a-long” at home! www.nisorchestra.org

