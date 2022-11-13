EYE ON THE ARTS: Holiday shopping and artistic events are in the spotlight

Don’t forget the culinary arts when considering your holiday shopping list this season. The world’s best pickles, suitable for gift-giving or just enjoying at home, can be found at Mescolare, located in the Old Lake County Courthouse in downtown Crown Point. After many years in visual merchandising at Marshall Fields—talents reflected throughout her shop and its inventory—owner Cyndi Horn opened Mescolare a dozen years ago, offering everything that can possibly be pickled from carrot slices to asparagus spears to baby corn. Olives are stuffed with lemon rind, bleu cheese, garlic, habanero and jalapeno (not all at once). The world’s best pickle is called “What’cha,” whatcha-ever that means! The variety of pickles is truly astounding. If you’re into charcutierie, you’ll find Mescolare to be a number-one resource. I came across this jewel of a shop only a year ago and have been purchasing all of my hostess gifts there ever since (while also treating myself on a non-stop basis). Every recipient of a jar from Mescolare raves! Did I mention jams and salsas? Plus there’s tons more cooking-related accoutrements on hand for you to explore. Happy noshing! 219/663.6095

South Shore Arts is pleased to present “THIS IS IT: A Human-centered View of US,” featuring work by photographers Jess T. Dugan, Mariah Karson, Jon Lowenstein, Stephen Marc, Carlos Javier Ortiz, and John H. White. Excellent documentary photography has the potential to bring about change; it allows the viewer an intimate moment to empathize and stand in someone else’s shoes. This was the guiding star in the selection of photographers for the exhibit curators, Linda Dorman and Tom Torluemke. The exhibit features long-term photodocumentary projects and outstanding photojournalism. Running Nov. 11, 2022, through Jan. 8, 2023. A free public reception will take place on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5-8 p.m.

Theatre at the Center will be hosting a “Dickens Christmas Carol” dinner and show featuring Tribune newspaper columnist Phil Potempa and comedienne Jeannie Rapstad, on stage at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts in a fast-paced, 70-minute salute to Charles Dickens’ holiday classic. In addition to the two performers using their range of ever-changing and entertaining vocals to portray the more than two dozen characters featured in this wonderfully amusing telling of the holiday spirit tale, radio personality Tony Panek will join the fun on stage to create all of the old-time radio “Foley-style” sound and special effects, from fog and floating bubbles to chiming clocks, foreboding looming spirits and rattling chains. Show Only: $30 plus tax. An additional meal option is available at $25 plus tax and gratuity. Performances run Dec. 1 through Dec. 11 with 2 and 7 p.m. start times. https://www.cvpa.org/christmas-dinner-show

