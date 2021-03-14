EYE ON THE ARTS: Hospice benefits from artisans' skills

The Hospice Artisans group was formed in 2006 with the sole purpose of raising money for Hospice of the Calumet Area. Recognized throughout the Calumet area for the quality of their work, the artisans are all volunteers, each with a unqiue style, but all sharing a passion for the Hospice mission. All items are handcrafted and individually made, thus no two are ever exactly alike. The artisans are always moving forward and learning new techniques by taking classes, reading trade journals and visiting museums and galleries. Hospice Artisans come from broad and varied backgrounds that include health care, teaching, graphic design, business and sales, banking, interior design, architecture, chemistry, gardening and social work. As of 2020, the artisans have raised over $650,000. They were even recognized by the Society of Innovators of Northwest Indiana in 2012. They’ve come a long way from the day that just one artisan made a few greeting cards to sell for the benefit of Hospice. Today they are over 65 strong in creativity, commitment, and gratitude to all that have supported their project. www.facebook.com/HospiceArtisans