EYE ON THE ARTS: Hospice benefits from artisans' skills

The Hospice Artisans group was formed in 2006 with the sole purpose of raising money for Hospice of the Calumet Area. Recognized throughout the Calumet area for the quality of their work, the artisans are all volunteers, each with a unqiue style, but all sharing a passion for the Hospice mission. All items are handcrafted and individually made, thus no two are ever exactly alike. The artisans are always moving forward and learning new techniques by taking classes, reading trade journals and visiting museums and galleries. Hospice Artisans come from broad and varied backgrounds that include health care, teaching, graphic design, business and sales, banking, interior design, architecture, chemistry, gardening and social work. As of 2020, the artisans have raised over $650,000. They were even recognized by the Society of Innovators of Northwest Indiana in 2012. They’ve come a long way from the day that just one artisan made a few greeting cards to sell for the benefit of Hospice. Today they are over 65 strong in creativity, commitment, and gratitude to all that have supported their project. www.facebook.com/HospiceArtisans
Original Music Lessons in Schererville was founded by David Boban, an experienced music teacher/performer who has taught private and group piano lessons for ten years in Northwest Indiana. He is the choir accompanist for his former high school and has played piano, bass guitar, guitar, and drums for many local churches and schools. Original Music Lessons currently offers instruction in piano, guitar, bass guitar, drums, singing, flute, and music composition in students’ homes. Boban believes strongly that students have to be motivated to learn to play, and he works to find the styles and forms of music that interest each one. Boban and his fellow instructors are all professional, friendly and willing to work with any age level. www.originalmusiclessons.com/index.htm.htm
Dancin’ Around Dance Studio in Munster opened in 2001, specializing in dance techniques such as tap, jazz, ballet, hip hop, pom pons and tumbling. The philosophy of their dance program is to teach the basic fundamentals of dance and to impart in their students an appreciation for the arts in an enjoyable atmosphere. They believe that each dancer has the unique opportunity to be both an athlete and an artist, with the idea that dance is both a sport and an art form. Dancin’ Around Dance Studio’s teaching staff is comprised of highly trained professionals, and their collective goal is to give each student the best possible dance experience, to help them gain poise and confidence, as well as encouraging participation in a healthy physical activity. Dancin’ Around Dance Studios teams compete yearly and perform at numerous charity and non-charity functions. Classes are offered to adults and children aged three and up. www.dancinaround.net/home
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org.