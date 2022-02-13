EYE ON THE ARTS: Indianapolis story takes the stage at IUN

After a smashing run of 11 captivating performances in Indianapolis, Gary welcomes to the stage the hit play about a Black neighborhood known as the Harlem of the Midwest. “The Price of Progress: The Indiana Avenue/IUPUI Story” is a new play authored by Vernon A. Williams that examines an 80-year span of history along Indiana Avenue, from bebop to hip-hop. The first act of the two-hour, two-act play focuses on the music, fashion and business scene along the avenue, with names like Madam C.J. Walker, jazz guitarist Wes Montgomery and basketball legend Oscar Robertson. The second act tells IUPUI’s history through scenes portraying its founding with a recreation of a radio interview with former Indianapolis Mayor Richard Lugar, breakthroughs by the Indiana University School of Medicine and the IUPUI 50th Anniversary Birthday Bash. “The Price of Progress: The Indiana Avenue/IUPUI Story” will be staged at the Indiana University Northwest Theatre Main Stage, 3400 Broadway, Gary, on Friday, February 18 at 7pm, and on Saturday, February 19, at 4pm. 219/980.6596

Art Z & Co., at 6 Morgan Blvd. in downtown Valparaiso, features the work of over 20 Northwest Indiana artists. Pottery, paintings, jewelry, and woodwork by national award-winning artist Jax, licensed artist Peggy Davis, and local potter Bob Witt will be among the work featured. Shop the in-house boutiques featuring custom jewelry by Jazzy Gems, unique beach items by Flying Mermaids, handmade soaps and candles by 112th Ave Creations, and Flashbacks’ Vintage furs and clothing. Art Z & Co. also offers two-hour art classes for all ages and personalized art classes for you and your friends. Co-owners Bridget Nadolski and Cathy Deleo believe that art has to be experienced, so stop in and be amazed at the talent in Northwest Indiana. For more information or to make an appointment to visit their gallery, call 219/370.9926.

The PoCo Muse at 153 South Franklin Street in Valparaiso is dedicated to engaging Porter County’s rich past with its evolving present to educate, enrich, and inspire our communities. New in 2021, the Montague/Urschel Gallery (MUG) is the historical art museum of the PoCo Muse. Their 1,500-square-foot, climate-controlled, accessible space is presently home to “Designing 50 Years: Architecture + Community.” Visit now through March 2022 to trace the journey of local architectural firm Design Organization, now Shive-Hattery, from its modest beginnings in Valparaiso, to its broad regional and national success. Take a tour of the exhibit with Design Organization founder Doug Pierce on Saturday, February 19, from 10-11am. Hear some of the behind-the-scenes stories that helped shape the firm and the county that it called home. For more information, e-mail quinn@pocomuse.org, or call 219/510.1836.

As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org

John Cain is executive director of South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.

