South Shore Arts celebrates a major milestone with the 75th anniversary of the Salon Show, the organization’s signature exhibit dating back to 1936 when it was first held in the ladies hat department at Minas Department Store in downtown Hammond. The show became annual in 1944 and has risen in prominence as a juried exhibition offering over $10,000 in cash prizes. This year’s juror is Sergio Gomez, a Chicago-based visual artist, curator and creative entrepreneur. The exhibit runs from Sept. 9 through Nov. 4, with an awards reception on Sunday, Sept. 16, from 1-3 p.m. A celebratory brunch will precede the awards with a full breakfast, mimosas and Bloody Marys from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ($75 per person, reservations required). 219-836-1839, ext. 103 or www.southshoreartsonline.org
Dukes of Dixieland
Prepare to party like it’s Mardi Gras when the Dukes of Dixieland join the Northwest Indiana Symphony to launch its 77th season at Highland High School’s Monbeck Auditorium on Saturday, Sept. 15. This taste of New Orleans will include everything from Dr. John and Fats Domino, to Huey Smith and Louis Prima. The Dukes first performed in the French Quarter before moving to their own hall on Bourbon Street. Today their home base is the Steamboat Natchez. They have performed with symphony orchestras, including the Cincinnati, Cleveland, Chicago, National, New York Pops and 29 other orchestras around the world. 219-836-0525 or www.nisorchestra.org
'Ghost'
Based on the romantic 1990 movie, “Ghost the Musical” is a timeless fantasy about the power of love. Sam and Molly are happily in love, living together in Brooklyn. Walking home one night, they are mugged at gunpoint, leaving Sam dead on a dark street, trapped between this world and the next as a ghost, unable to leave Molly who is in grave danger. With the help of storefront psychic, Oda Mae Brown, he communicates with Molly in the hope of protecting her. Featuring such popular songs as “With You” and the Righteous Brothers’ classic “Unchained Melody,” this powerful love story comes to life at Theatre at the Center, Sept. 13 through Oct. 14. 219-836-3255 or www.theatreatthecenter.com
'After Paul McCartney'
Written by local playwright David Hoppe, “After Paul McCartney” tells the story of two die-hard fans in search of McCartney, post Beatles break-up. Determined that their idol will invite them for a chat once they find him, their journey takes them across America where they encounter several mishaps and misadventures. In the end, they're almost certain McCartney will come to their rescue. You can search for Paul at the Dunes Summer Theatre, Sept. 14 through 22. 219-879-7509 or www.dunesartfoundation.org
Visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for more information on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events, www.southshoreartsonline.org.