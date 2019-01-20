A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for over 40 years, “Jesus Christ Superstar” is a timeless work set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events. With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, this 1970 rock opera started as a concept album before making its Broadway debut in 1971. Mostly sung-through, with little spoken dialogue, “Superstar” traces the last seven days of the life of Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Jan. 25 through 27 at Governors State Performing Arts Center. 708-534-5000 or www.centertickets.net
Indy Windy Hits the Road
Thanks to a special grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Fund at Legacy Foundation, South Shore Arts can fulfill a strategic goal of sharing exhibits with other entities, taking both exhibits under the heading of its recent “Urban Legends” series to multiple venues in Gary. “Indy Windy: A Love Story,” curated by Ish Muhammad, will be presented simultaneously from Feb. 8 through March 10 at the following venues: ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen, 411 E. 5th Avenue; the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, 220 W. 5th Ave.; and the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District’s Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St. An opening reception will be held at the Gardner Center on Friday, Feb. 8, from 6-9 p.m. 219-836-1839 or www.southshoreartsonline.org
Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad
A great American who freed herself and hundreds of people from the bonds of slavery, Harriet Tubman was determined to change the world. This theatrical experience for young audiences begins as Harriet’s friend, Sarah Bradford, author of “Scenes in the Life of Harriet Tubman,” is persuading a publisher to print her book. The publisher is not enthusiastic until he begins to read through the stories of Harriet’s life. Virginia Rep on Tour brings this wonderful production to Theatre at the Center, Saturday, Jan. 26 for the public, and Jan. 22 through 25 for school groups. 219-836-3255 or www.theatreatthecenter.com
'Nature vs Everything'
Closely investigating the building, blooming, and burning of the natural and man-made world, “Nature vs Everything” at the Lubeznik Center in Michigan City showcases the artwork of nine contemporary artists who explore humanity’s relationship with nature. These artists view the dialogue between humans and their environment somewhere between a quiet conversation and a brutal exchange. Often using a lens of whimsy, humor or horror, the exhibit portrays an environment in peril. Exhibiting artists include Dan Attoe, Amy Casey, Juan Angel Chavez, Diane Christiansen and Shoshanna Utchenik, Michael Pajon, Liliana Porter, Alison Ruttan and Tom Torluemke. Opening Friday evening, Feb. 1, from 5-8 p.m., and continuing through June 8. 219-874-4900 or www.lubeznikcenter.org
