EYE ON THE ARTS: Lakeshore Public Media wins first Emmy

Congratulations to Lakeshore Public Media for winning its first Emmy Award in the more than 30-year history of the organization, garnering a Chicago/Midwest Emmy in the Outstanding Achievement for Arts/Entertainment category for “Eye on the Arts.” The award was announced during the 63rd annual Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards show on Sunday, December 5. Produced by Tony Santucci, Vice President of Production for Lakeshore PBS, “Eye on the Arts” is a half-hour program that highlights a diverse range of local artists, arts organizations, and events. “Eye on the Arts” currently airs on Sundays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 4 p.m. The series can also be streamed online at Video.LakeshorePBS.org or through the free PBS Video App available to download on popular digital platforms. “Eye on the Arts” is made possible in part by financial support from the Legacy Foundation, NIPSCO, Purdue University Northwest, South Shore Arts, the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Art Barn School of Art’s current exhibit, “Holiday Gift Gallery: Works by the Northwest Indiana Community,” is open now through January 7. This curated exhibit features small works including drawings, prints, paintings, mixed media, and photography, as well as fine crafts, including ceramics, textile arts, and jewelry. All items are made by Northwest Indiana artists and all items are available for purchase. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10am to 4pm and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. https://www.artbarnschool.org/
Asparagus Restaurant in Merrillville will host a pre-New Year’s Eve Murder Mystery Dinner on Wednesday, December 29, at 6 p.m. At this drama-filled New Year’s Eve murder mystery dinner, attendees will attempt to solve a classic whodunit where everyone is a suspect. Additional instructions and clues will be provided with ticket purchase. Naturally, registration includes a delicious three-course Asparagus meal, including drinks. https://murdermysterydinner12-29.eventbrite.com/
Chef Joe Trama and the Trama Catering and Events team are hosting a special New Year’s Eve event at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster. Guests can celebrate an early evening arrival of 2022 with an elegant four-course plated dinner, live music, and dancing under the Center’s ballroom chandeliers. Doors will open at 5 p.m. to allow guests time to stroll the atrium lobby with its Festival of Trees exhibit, and a pre-dinner cash bar will be available. Dinner, designed as “friendship seating” with eight guests per table, will be served at 6 p.m. Live music begins at 7 with a “Musical Memories Concert,” showcasing favorite hit songs of the 1960s, 70s and 80s, as well as guest requests performed by musicians and vocalists Kerry Gremp, Bruce Smit and Tim Dionne. Reservations are required. 219-836-1930, ext. 2.
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org
John Cain is executive director of South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.