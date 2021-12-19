EYE ON THE ARTS: Lakeshore Public Media wins first Emmy

Congratulations to Lakeshore Public Media for winning its first Emmy Award in the more than 30-year history of the organization, garnering a Chicago/Midwest Emmy in the Outstanding Achievement for Arts/Entertainment category for “Eye on the Arts.” The award was announced during the 63rd annual Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards show on Sunday, December 5. Produced by Tony Santucci, Vice President of Production for Lakeshore PBS, “Eye on the Arts” is a half-hour program that highlights a diverse range of local artists, arts organizations, and events. “Eye on the Arts” currently airs on Sundays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 4 p.m. The series can also be streamed online at Video.LakeshorePBS.org or through the free PBS Video App available to download on popular digital platforms. “Eye on the Arts” is made possible in part by financial support from the Legacy Foundation, NIPSCO, Purdue University Northwest, South Shore Arts, the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.