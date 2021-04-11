EYE ON THE ARTS: LaPorte symphony welcomes guest maestro home

Now in their 48th season, the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra began as a small community ensemble and has developed into a highly visible semi-professional orchestra of 60 musicians serving seven counties. With a mission to enrich the cultural lives of people of all ages through the experience of excellent live orchestral performance, the LaPorte Symphony welcomes Maestro Gary Wedow to their stage on April 17 at 7pm. A LaPorte native, Wedow has garnered a well-deserved reputation for his conducting excellence with opera companies and orchestras throughout the U.S. Wedow is also a Professor of Music at the Juilliard School of Music. Joining the Maestro are two of his favorite vocalists, Kellie Motter and Edward Graves, who will delight audience members with opera and musical excerpts. https://lcso.net/

Chautauqua in the Dunes

Based on the model of the Chautauqua Institute in New York, guests of Chautauqua in the Dunes will experience lectures, debates, interactive discussions, hands-on workshops, and artistic performances as learners of all ages are brought together to explore and engage with timely topics. Chautauqua seeks to engage the mind, body, and spirit of the individual in the context of cooperative, experiential learning by providing educational events to the public focused on the cultural, historic, artistic, environmental, economic, and religious nature of the Indiana Dunes region. The group is excited to announce a call to all artists for their 2021 Art Show to be held in September 2021 at Indiana Dunes State Park Nature Center. The theme for the 2021 Chautauqua in the Dunes Art Show is "At the Intersection of Labor and Leisure." Applications and a $25 entry fee are due on April 30, 2021. Cash prize awards will include "Best of Show" selected by a panel of professional artists and "People's Choice" selected by the public. www.facebook.com/chautauquainthedunes