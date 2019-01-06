Stop in at Café Fresco on Crown Point’s historic downtown square for a warming cup of cocoa and a look at the fun and whimsical artworks of Laurel Izard. Sketched onto vintage textbook pages, Izard’s drawings are individually water-colored, then cut out and collaged onto a monotype to create a background with textures and colors that contrast with the attached drawing. Finally, each 14-by-11-inch collage is mounted onto black cardboard that is ready to pop into a frame. The characters that Izard portrays in these works reflect her love of cats and her appreciation for their alien and sometimes goofy personalities. 219-663-1100 or www.cafefresco.weebly.com
Photograph 51
We love it when we can mix science with art, and “Photograph 51” at the Court Theatre on the campus of the University of Chicago does just that. This award-winning play by Anna Ziegler focuses on the often-overlooked role of X-ray crystallographer Rosalind Franklin in the discovery of the double helix structure of DNA while working at King's College London. The title comes from the nickname given to an X-ray diffraction image taken by Raymond Gosling in May 1952 under Franklin’s supervision. “Photograph 51” shares the complex story of an ambitious female scientist in a world of men, her pursuit of the secret of life, and her forgotten accomplishments. The one-act play runs Jan. 17 through Feb. 17. 773-753-472 or www.courttheatre.org
Keely & Du
From the author of “Talking With,” here is an explosive and controversial drama that will make you talk. Du, a right-to-life activist, and Keely, a pregnant rape victim confined by Du, transcend their circumstances and the ideological issues that separate them. This mind-probing issue play with a gripping human face will be presented by Chicago Street Theatre in Valpo, Jan. 18 through Feb. 2. 219-464-1636 or www.chicagostreet.org
A Grant Opportunity for Artists
The Indiana Arts Commission’s Individual Advancement Program supports projects that have a positive impact on any phase of an artist’s career, while directly benefiting the public or engaging the community in Indiana. Project proposals should focus on activities that support and enhance individual artistic growth and clearly define the relationship of the proposal to career development. Artists who work in the performing arts, including dance, literature, music, theater or the folk arts, are eligible to apply. Applicants may request up to $2,000 to support projects that will occur between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020. Deadline is Feb. 7, 2019. For complete guidelines and information on the IAP grant program go to www.in.gov/arts/3024.htm or call Donna Catalano at South Shore Arts, 219-836-1839, ext. 104.
