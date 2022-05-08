EYE ON THE ARTS: LC library introduces Libratory; European Market opens; Memorial Day concert scheduled

New to the Lake County Public Library is The Libratory. If you have boxes of old photos that you've been meaning to scan, or are interested in 3D printing or even sound recording, you can pursue all this and more at The Libratory, a place to explore, create, experiment, and digitize. The Libratory includes the WhisperRoom, a sound booth for recording podcasts, music, family stories, and other audio. Bring your own equipment or use theirs with one-to-two-hour appointments available and booth capacity for two. With equipment like the Wolverine MovieMaker and MovieMaker Pro, you can convert 8mm and Super 8 film reels into digital files. They’ll even help you learn to archive and maintain your new digital collection. Only Lake County Public Library patrons with full-access cards or a library subscription card in good standing can access The Libratory. Patrons under 18 must have parent/guardian permission, and patrons 14 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Although The Libratory is currently closed for walk-ins, you can make a one-on-one appointment, use the drop-off conversion service, or email a 3D print job any time. The Libratory is located in the Merrillville branch at 1919 W. 81st Avenue. 219/769.3541, ext. 354, or www.lcplin.org/

The European Market in historic downtown Chesterton at Broadway and Third Street is now open for the season, Saturdays from 8am to 2pm, through the end of October. While the European Market does sell fruits and vegetables straight from the farm, its vendors offer much more than produce. The Market takes pride in featuring a strong tradition of quality shopping, live entertainment, and a festive community experience. What keeps people coming back to the Market every year is its reputation for quality goods and unique ambiance. Nearly 150 vendors, artists, chefs, merchants, and farmers travel from throughout Indiana, Michigan and Illinois to offer visitors an extraordinary selection of products and services such as prepared foods, handcrafted jewelry, clothing, art, and more. Come browse the European Market and see what the hype is all about! www.dunelandchamber.org/european-market

The 16th annual Valparaiso Memorial Day Concert will be held at Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Avenue, on Monday, May 30, at 3pm. This year’s Memorial Day Concert will be performed by the Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band and feature patriotic band music and historical narratives. While there is no admission charge for the concert with general admission seating, audience members are required to reserve a ticket and are asked to bring non-perishable food items, which will be collected by the Christian Food Pantry of Valparaiso. Free tickets may be reserved online at www.memorialoperahouse.com

John Cain is executive director of South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.

