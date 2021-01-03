EYE ON THE ARTS: Learn music, dance, drama and more at area arts schools

SoundTide Music School in Portage is a center for private lessons and music ensembles led by highly qualified teachers who are certified educators and talented musicians. Their mission is to educate the whole musician and teach the art of mastering and performing music at all levels. Each lesson is tailored to the student’s individual needs, and each student receives a personalized curriculum that allows the instructor to track and promote consistent improvement. SoundTide offers virtual and in-person private lessons on a weekly basis in piano, voice, violin, viola, cello, guitar and ukulele. Chamber ensembles, consisting of three-to-six students, will learn to practice and perform together. Ensembles range from beginner to advanced groups of musicians and involve a weekly coaching session. www.soundtidemusic.com/
Creative Edge Dance Academy (CEDA) in Hobart was founded in 2016 by Alyssa Minogue, who wanted to share her passion and love of dance with the community. CEDA prides itself on providing intense training while maintaining a family atmosphere, offering Ballet, Technique, Jazz, Lyrical, Contemporary, and Hip Hop taught by highly trained instructors in a fun and encouraging environment. At CEDA, all dancers are important, whether competitive or recreational, and the instructors are truly committed to training their pupils to be the best that they can be. Classes are offered for children of all ages with options for toddlers, including Mommy & Me, Toddler Tumbling, and Toddler Tech Combo, an introductory class where children can learn dance basics. Creative Edge Dance Academy also offers fitness classes for ages twelve through adult. Private lessons are also available. www.hobartdance.com/
Drama Kids International in Crown Point offers unique, fun-filled drama classes and performing arts programs that are universally recognized to help children and young adults develop confidence, creative thinking, self-esteem and leadership skills. Drama Kids provides imaginative experiences that include new and creative lessons that are both fun and highly developmental. They provide learning experiences that boost imaginative skills through classroom settings and performances, inspired lessons and unique teaching plans. Their teachers are trained and passionate about sparking a child’s creativity. Although the number of Drama Kids class offerings has been impacted by COVID-19, they will soon be safely re-opening in select schools and community centers in the new year. Drama Kids will also offer their exclusive “Drama Kids Online” program to families who prefer virtual learning during this time. Drama Kids International uses their famous copyrighted original curriculum in each class. Lessons are carefully planned so that students can enroll at any time and will never repeat a lesson regardless of when they began. www.dramakids.com/crown-point-merrillville-in/
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org