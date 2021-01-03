EYE ON THE ARTS: Learn music, dance, drama and more at area arts schools

Drama Kids International in Crown Point offers unique, fun-filled drama classes and performing arts programs that are universally recognized to help children and young adults develop confidence, creative thinking, self-esteem and leadership skills. Drama Kids provides imaginative experiences that include new and creative lessons that are both fun and highly developmental. They provide learning experiences that boost imaginative skills through classroom settings and performances, inspired lessons and unique teaching plans. Their teachers are trained and passionate about sparking a child’s creativity. Although the number of Drama Kids class offerings has been impacted by COVID-19, they will soon be safely re-opening in select schools and community centers in the new year. Drama Kids will also offer their exclusive “Drama Kids Online” program to families who prefer virtual learning during this time. Drama Kids International uses their famous copyrighted original curriculum in each class. Lessons are carefully planned so that students can enroll at any time and will never repeat a lesson regardless of when they began. www.dramakids.com/crown-point-merrillville-in/