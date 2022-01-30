EYE ON THE ARTS: Learn the basics of tree identification; enjoy dinner and entertainment

Join the Shirley Heinze Land Trust virtually on Feb. 3 for their free Winter Tree ID Virtual Workshop from 6-7 p.m. Without their leaves, all trees may look the same, at least to the untrained eye. But with a bit of knowledge, anyone can learn how to spot a black oak from a shagbark hickory just by looking at their buds, bark, and branching. This free webinar will help participants learn the basics of tree identification and how to apply these skills in the middle of winter or any time of year. Winter Tree ID is a useful skill for hands-on classroom learning, invasive plant management, planning for spring landscaping, enjoying the outdoors in the winter, and impressing your friends. You can participate in this webinar via Zoom, and RSVPing is highly recommended as educational materials will be supplied in advance. https://heinzetrust.org/event/winter-tree-id-virtual-workshop/

Looking for something special to do on Valentine’s Day weekend? The Center for Visual & Performing Arts in Munster is hosting two dinner performances of “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney, starring Post-Tribune columnist Philip Potempa and actress and comedienne Jeannie Rapstad. “Love Letters” shares the funny, passionate, and touching tale about the overlapping lives and love of rebellious Melissa Gardner and buttoned-up Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, spanning their exchanged notes, cards and letters over a span of 50 years. The story starts in the second grade and details summer vacations, college life and marriages, including children, happiness, and heartache. “Love Letters” utilizes a simple production premise, with the two actors seated on stage, delivering the riveting story of a complicated couple’s lifetime relationship. For information and tickets, call 219/836-1930, ext.102

Fetching Market and The Gourmet Goddess are launching their 2022 dinner series, “The Goddess and the Gatherer.” Goddess Katie Sannito and Gatherer Pam Dennis share a mutual passion for bringing people together. Merging their respective talents in gourmet food and expert entertaining, as well as their shared passion for detail, “The Goddess and the Gatherer” is the must-attend dining event this year. Their next event on February 11 is their Valentine’s/Galentine’s Day dinner, where participants will gather for cocktails and an extraordinary five-course gourmet dinner set in an elegant, intimate, and inviting atmosphere. The pace of the evening is relaxed and meant to be savored. These events are open to the public and limited to 30 seats. Each dinner will feature a unique, seasonally-inspired menu with expert wine pairings to complement every course. Ingredients will be selected and prepared to perfection by Chef Katie from small farms around Northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan for a true “eat small, eat fresh, eat local” experience. https://fetching-market.square.site/

As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org.

John Cain is executive director of South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0