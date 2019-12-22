Evidence of immigrant labor can be seen through the built environment of our region in “Living Architecture,” an exhibit curated by Tricia Van Eck with Nathan Abhalter Smith and Lora Fosberg. It continues through January 4 at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City. “Living Architecture” invites viewers to consider the impact and influence that immigrants have on art, design, labor, innovation and contemporary thought. 219/874-4900 or www.lubeznikcenter.org
Motown & More
The Four C Notes take the Theatre at the Center stage on December 28 to perform Holiday favorites. This Frankie Valli-inspired group will dazzle Northwest Indiana audiences with hits by The Four Seasons, popular rock ’n roll holiday hits, and more. Ring in 2020 on New Year’s Eve with the sounds of Motown & More courtesy of Sheryl Youngblood. Take a trip down memory lane as she and her band perform your favorite Motown hits. 219/836-3255 or www.theatreatthecenter.com
Jeffrey Baumgartner
Stop by the Village Gallery in Valparaiso before January 9 to see work of local artist Jeffrey Baumgartner. Originally from Fort Wayne and currently an artist-in-residence at ArtSpace Uptown Artist Lofts in Michigan City, Baumgartner has been a professional actor for over 30 years who paints almost exclusively en plein air. His exhibit showcases representational works, including landscapes, marine, figurative and urban cityscapes. Baumgartner also serves as Artistic Director for the Dunes Summer Theatre in Michiana Shores, where he brings his theatrical experience gained at Steppenwolf, Goodman and Chicago Shakespeare Theater. 219/465-1591 or www.pinesvillage.org/art-exhibition
Arts in the Parks
Arts in the Parks and Historic Sites is an Indiana Arts Commission grant program that provides funding for arts projects conducted within Indiana state parks and historic sites. In the most recent funding cycle, several Lake, Porter and LaPorte county artists and organizations were successful in their applications, each receiving a grant of $3,000. Chautauqua in the Dunes will bring to life the historical, cultural, and educational experience of the 1880-1910 traveling Chautauquas. Drama in the Dunes will offer theatre workshops and classes that explore the concept that “all the world’s a stage,” teaching a variety of stage disciplines, including body movement, voice, improvisation, costuming and theatre etiquette. Artist Kristina Knowski will offer a series of Beginner Bird Drawing and Painting workshops at the Nature Center as part of the Indiana Dunes Birding Festival. Northwest Indiana Excellence in Theatre Foundation will present Park Plays, a series of outdoor performances on select Thursday evenings throughout the summer. Duo Sequenza, an internationally-acclaimed flute and classical guitar ensemble, will present two free concert events, featuring music from “South Shore Suite” by Indiana composer Jorge Muniz. All events will take place at the Indiana Dunes State Park in 2020. 219/926-1952 or www.in.gov/dnr/parklake/2980.htm
