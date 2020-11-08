EYE ON THE ARTS: Local arisans have a home at LiveArts

Founded in 2002 by Desireé Simpson, Ed.D., a practicing artist, designer and educator, LiveArts Studio (LAS) is a nonprofit, community-based organization in Gary with a goal of exposing people to art, design, the business side of art, and teaching art as a way to help meet unfulfilled needs. Simpson’s artistry takes shape in the form of whimisical abstract two- and three-dimensional works in mosaics, hand-painted chairs, clothing, paintings, sculpture and more. Her art and design career began while completing her BFA in Interior Architecture and Design at Parsons at the American University in Paris. She worked as a freelance designer there and later in Chicago, her hometown. After completing her undergraduate degree, Simpson served as a designer in the Peace Corps’ Small Entreprener Development Program in the Domincan Republic. There she helped local artisans perfect the quality of their craft products, expand their markets and develop marketing strategies. Interested in bringing a similar program to the US, LiveArts Studio was created. In addition to providing services such as art programs and workshops, professional development for teachers and portfolio preparation, LAS also offers classes for children and adults both in-person and online. www.liveartsstudio.org/
Premier Performance is focused on creating powerful people through powerful theater. Co-owners Daniel Evan Castro, a graduate in Music Theater from Columbia College of Chicago, and Keri Burman Castro, recipient of Northwest Indiana Excellence in Theatre Foundation Awards, have made it their mission to instill in students valuable life-skills such as confidence, leadership, and responsibility. This winter, Premier Peformance is inviting actors third grade and above to take part in their Winter Radio Theatre Class, which taps into the vintage charm of yesteryear by delivering performances that use voice, facial expressions and household objects, including bubble wrap, cellophane, breakfast cereal, and shoes, to create the sound effects of roaring fires, footsteps and dancing feet. The final show will be broadcast live via Zoom, taking listeners back to a time when the whole family gathered around the radio to catch their favorite program. premierperformance.org/
The Valparaiso International Center (The VIC) is an independent, nonprofit in downtown Valpo that seeks to enhance the community by creating positive mutual understanding, connecting people of all cultures, and creating a global network of support through interactive events, festivals, classes and discussion groups. In response to the current conversation regarding the history and contemporary context of racism, The VIC is sponsoring an essay contest for Porter County high school and middle school students based on their reading of the book, “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi. The purpose of the contest is to raise awareness of the history of racism in America and to stimulate thoughtful discussion about combating it. Deadline for entries is December 1, 2020. www.valpovic.org/
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org
