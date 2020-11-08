EYE ON THE ARTS: Local arisans have a home at LiveArts

Founded in 2002 by Desireé Simpson, Ed.D., a practicing artist, designer and educator, LiveArts Studio (LAS) is a nonprofit, community-based organization in Gary with a goal of exposing people to art, design, the business side of art, and teaching art as a way to help meet unfulfilled needs. Simpson’s artistry takes shape in the form of whimisical abstract two- and three-dimensional works in mosaics, hand-painted chairs, clothing, paintings, sculpture and more. Her art and design career began while completing her BFA in Interior Architecture and Design at Parsons at the American University in Paris. She worked as a freelance designer there and later in Chicago, her hometown. After completing her undergraduate degree, Simpson served as a designer in the Peace Corps’ Small Entreprener Development Program in the Domincan Republic. There she helped local artisans perfect the quality of their craft products, expand their markets and develop marketing strategies. Interested in bringing a similar program to the US, LiveArts Studio was created. In addition to providing services such as art programs and workshops, professional development for teachers and portfolio preparation, LAS also offers classes for children and adults both in-person and online. www.liveartsstudio.org/