EYE ON THE ARTS: Lubeznik Arts Festival is a late summer highlight

The 2022 Lubeznik Arts Festival is August 20 and 21, from 10am to 5pm. This popular festival is celebrating its 40th year as one of the highlights of summer in Northwest Indiana. To help connect festival-goers to the organization’s dynamic programming and exhibitions, this year’s Festival will take place on the grounds of Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd Street in Michigan City. LCA’s summer blockbuster “moniquemeloche presents…” will also be on display inside. Join 60+ art vendors, a live mural invitational, indoor exhibitions, family activities, demos, local food vendors, plus beer and wine. Free Family Day courtesy of McDonald’s of LaPorte County. Admission is free for LCA members, children 16 and under, active military and veterans. $5 admission for others. www.lubeznikcenter.org/events

At 7pm on August 11, South Shore Arts will present “Climate Follies,” a comedy about the unfunniest thing ever, the climate crisis, in the Main Gallery at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts in Munster. Before the performance guests are invited to view the exhibit “Nature Lovers” current on display. Written by Jim Poyser, “Climate Follies” is a new play consisting of over a dozen short plays that explore aspects of our unraveling climate system and the human response. The program is presented as a staged reading by audience members participating in any one of the 12 selected works that comprise the show. Participants will be directed by John Green, professor in the Theatre Department at Columbia College Chicago, where he teaches Stage Directing and is Co-Director of the Graduate program in European Devised Performance Practice. “Climate Follies” premiered at the Indianapolis Fringe Festival in 2021. www.southshoreartsonline.org

Improductions Improv is hitting the Theater at the Center stage in Munster to perform improv comedy featuring award-winning writer, actor, and comedian Jeannie Rapstad. Rapstad will perform character-based sketch comedy on Sunday, August 28, at 3pm. Tickets are $35 plus tax. http://theateratthecenter.com

Piece together your artistic vision through an art collage and make your own magic with a nature wand at the Nature in the Arts event at Meadowbrook Nature Preserve, in partnership with the Art Barn School of Art and the Chesterton Arts Center. Stop by anytime between 9am-12pm on Saturday, August 20, to join the fun. Nature in the Arts is a family-friendly program offered by the Shirley Heinze Land Trust, connecting the art community and people to nature. Individuals and families of all backgrounds and ages are encouraged to participate. Pets are welcome, too! The Meadowbrook Nature Preserve is located at 109 W 700 N, Valparaiso, IN. https://heinzetrust.org/event/nia-meadowbrook/

As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org