EYE ON THE ARTS: Lubeznik Center features 'We Are Us'

Plan a visit to the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City on Friday, Nov. 4, from 5-8 p.m., for the opening reception of their newest exhibition, “We Are Us: The Human Condition!” The exhibit highlights artists’ unique abilities to depict and document the human condition in all its varied forms. The work on display highlights the unique capacity of the arts as an accessible form of communication that exists beyond language and time, depicting and documenting the human condition. From the joy of everyday life and desires of connection, permanence, and betterment, to loneliness, marginalization, and the fight to survive, the artists in this exhibition make it clear that the personal is often universal. lubeznikcenter.org.

HAST Theater of the Hammond Academy of Science and Technology presents “The Lost Boy,” an exploration of the life of James M. Barrie, who, despite finding success and fame as the creator of “Peter Pan,” was dissatisfied with his work and life. Here he returns to his hometown in Scotland to visit his mother, who still blames him for the long-ago death of his older brother in a skating pond. Haunted by this tragic accident and his mother’s harshness, James slowly begins to confront his family’s tragic past with the help of an unexpected friendship and his own gift for storytelling. This heart-warming play will be staged at Beatniks on Conkey with performances on Nov. 4, 5 and 6. http://nietf.org/show/the-lost-boy/

Interwoven Expressions presents its 37th Annual Exhibit and Sale at Sand Creek Country Club, Chesterton, on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. This highly awaited annual event includes 24 juried fiber artists from states that border Lake Michigan. Exquisite creations, all original and hand-crafted from hands that weave, dye, knit, felt, quilt, stitch and design contemporary and traditional fashions, home decor, and holiday gifts will be available for purchase. Start your holiday shopping here! Shop, dine at the Sand Creek Grill, then shop some more. interwovenexpressions.com/

John Cain—that’s me!—is returning to the Center for Visual & Performing Arts on Tuesday, Nov. 15, for his 29th annual Holiday Reading, this year featuring a history of Christmas at the White House. From Jackie Kennedy selecting the first theme for a White House Christmas tree in 1961 to Michelle Obama tapping controversial Barney's designer Simon Doonan to oversee the tree in 2009, the White House holiday décor has always been a thing of interest. Enjoy a complimentary glass of wine in the gallery beginning at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon and the reading to follow. Reservations are required. southshoreartsonline.org

As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org