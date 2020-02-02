EYE ON THE ARTS: Maurice Sendak memorial exhibition

South Shore Arts brings this visual record of Maurice Sendak’s artistic and literary legacy to the Center for Visual & Performing Arts, February 14 through April 12, 2020. The exhibit features 50 works by the renowned children’s author and illustrator whose 1963 children’s book, “Where the Wild Things Are,” has never left the New York Public Library’s list of top ten most frequently borrowed books. This 50th anniversary commemorative exhibit has toured the country to over 40 venues, including Chicago’s Museum of Science & Industry and the Disney Family Museum in San Francisco. Throughout the run of the exhibit, there will be weekly readings and daily exhibit tours that can be scheduled in advance. South Shore Arts, Theatre at the Center, the Northwest Indiana Symphony and Trama Catering will host a free Family Arts Fest on February 23 from 10am to 2pm with events and crafts scheduled for children of all ages throughout the Art Center. 219/836-1839 or www.southshoreartsonline.org