EYE ON THE ARTS: Maurice Sendak memorial exhibition

South Shore Arts brings this visual record of Maurice Sendak’s artistic and literary legacy to the Center for Visual & Performing Arts, February 14 through April 12, 2020. The exhibit features 50 works by the renowned children’s author and illustrator whose 1963 children’s book, “Where the Wild Things Are,” has never left the New York Public Library’s list of top ten most frequently borrowed books. This 50th anniversary commemorative exhibit has toured the country to over 40 venues, including Chicago’s Museum of Science & Industry and the Disney Family Museum in San Francisco. Throughout the run of the exhibit, there will be weekly readings and daily exhibit tours that can be scheduled in advance. South Shore Arts, Theatre at the Center, the Northwest Indiana Symphony and Trama Catering will host a free Family Arts Fest on February 23 from 10am to 2pm with events and crafts scheduled for children of all ages throughout the Art Center. 219/836-1839 or www.southshoreartsonline.org
Calumet Voices, National Stories
Journey through the Calumet landscape, shaped by generations of grit and passion, home to rare orchids and the steel mills that tower over them. Join the “Calumet Voices, National Stories” exhibit series and explore what makes our region an unexpected American treasure. Presented by local museums, galleries, and history centers, each exhibit in the series will be a unique display of artifacts and interactive components showcasing the region's unparalleled combination of natural, industrial, and cultural heritage. The exhibits showcase the collections of the Cedar Lake Historical Association, Crown Point Public Library, Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, Hammond Public Library, Lakeshore People's Museum, Calumet Regional Archives, and the Northwest Indiana Steel Heritage Project. The exhibit can be seen at the Gary Public Library through June 28, the Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University from July to December and the Field Museum in Chicago in 2021. www.calumetheritage.org
Kaleidoscope
Indiana Ballet Theatre presents “Kaleidoscope,” a contemporary dance concert that has been exciting local audiences since 1999. Director Amanda Tuohy has created a Chicago-style concert that showcases an array of dances and music featuring talented performers whose emotions are transformed into creative movement in this amazingly fluid show. Performances are on Saturday, February 15, at 7pm, and Sunday, February 16, at 2pm, at Valparaiso University Center for the Arts. 219/755-4444 or www.ibtnw.org
Mary Poppins!
Everyone's favorite nanny takes the stage at Memorial Opera House, February 15 through March 1, in this most supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure of all time. One of Disney’s most popular movies comes to life in this “practically perfect” musical based on the writings of P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film. The Broadway production delighted audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. 219/548-9137 or www.memorialoperahouse.com
