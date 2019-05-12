Mehran is a premier Flamenco guitarist whose performances bring together the spirited sound of flamenco and classical guitar along with the fiery and intense collaboration of his dancers. As flamenco guitar instructor at the Old Town School of Folk Music for the past 12 years, Mehran has taught more than 400 students, passing on the tradition of this lively musical style to future generations. Presented by Portage Music at the Portage High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. May 13. 219-762-5025 or www.portagemusic.com
One Small Step
Cinema and the Symphony meet as videos and photos from the historic 1969 Moon Landing accompany two of Copland’s most popular pieces, “Fanfare for the Common Man” and “Appalachian Spring.” Themes from “Star Wars” and “Star Trek,” Strauss’ “Also Sprach Zarathustra” from “2001: A Space Odyssey,” and a selection from Holst’s “Planets” will make this performance by the Northwest Indiana Symphony and Chorus an out-of-this-world experience. Joining on stage will be Astronaut Col. Jerry Ross! 219-836-0525 or www.nisorchestra.org
Joseph 'Mojo' Morganfield Blues Concert
The late Muddy Waters was a towering legend whose many accolades include a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, inductions into the Rock & Roll and Blues Halls of Fame, a commemorative stamp and streets named after him in his native Mississippi and adopted Chicago. The bluesman's legacy is being carried on by the next generation. His son, Joseph “Mojo” Morganfield, will play a number of Muddy Waters favorites and songs from his own debut EP in the barn-shaped amphitheater at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, Valparaiso, as he headlines the Spring Out to Sunset festival, 4 p.m. May 18. www.portercountyparks.org/springconcert
Bridges of Madison County
Based on the best-selling novel, a forbidden love affair between a photographer and a housewife changes them forever. This sweeping romance about the roads we travel, the doors we open and the bridges we dare to cross captures the lyrical expanse of America's heartland along with the eternal question,“What if ...?” May 24 through June 9 at 4th Street Theater, Chesterton. 219-926-7875 or www.4thstreetncca.com
Art Barn School Juried Exhibition
The Art Barn School of Art presents its 26th Annual Juried Show, May 18 through June 27. This longstanding tradition continues the dream of Art Barn’s late founder, Jan Sullivan, with the purpose of promoting the creation and recognition of original quality two-dimensional works of art. The exhibit attracts entries from aspiring and established artists from Northwest Indiana, Chicago’s suburbs, Southwest Michigan and beyond. This year’s juror is celebrated artist and longtime IU South Bend faculty member Alan Larkin, who will bring his expert eye to the proceedings. 219-462-9009 or www.artbarnschool.org
Visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for more information on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events, www.southshoreartsonline.org