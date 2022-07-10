EYE ON THE ARTS: 'moniquemeloche presents...' opens at Lubeznik

“moniquemeloche presents...” is now on exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City, showcasing artists represented by Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago. Monique Meloche founded her gallery in Chicago’s West Loop in 2001 with an international roster of emerging artists working in all media. The gallery’s program has been diverse and inclusive since its inception, and it continues to be a trailblazer for artistic talents of artists early or under-recognized in their careers. Taking a curatorial approach honed after her six years at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Meloche presents conceptually challenging programming in Chicago and at art fairs internationally with an emphasis on institutional outreach. The gallery’s focus is on discovering and fostering emerging artists—bringing them to the attention of collectors, curators, institutions, and global audiences. Exhibiting artists in “moniquemeloche presents...” include Sanford Biggers, Layo Bright, Dan Gunn, Sheree Hovsepian, Rashid Johnson, Kajahl, Ben Murray, Ebony G. Patterson, Karen Reimer, Jake Troyli and Nate Young. The show is on exhibit through Oct. 21, with gallery hours on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. lubeznikcenter.org

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra presents the 15th annual South Shore Summer Music Festival, featuring free concerts performed by the Northwest Indiana Symphony in seven communities across our region during July and August. Everyone is welcome to come early, bring lawn chairs and blankets, relax and enjoy the music. The summer program includes a mix of patriotic songs, light classical pieces and movie and Broadway tunes. This summer’s line-up begins on Friday, July 22, 7:30 p.m., at Fox Pointe (18138 Henry St., Lansing), and continues on Saturday, July 23, 7:30 p.m., at Redar Park (Austin Street, North of U.S. 30, Schererville); Saturday, July 30, 7:30 p.m., Saint Anthony-Majestic Care Lawn (Corner of Main and Franciscan, Crown Point); Wednesday, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., Central Park Plaza (68 Lafayette Street, Valparaiso); Saturday, Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., Central Park (600 N. Broad Street, Griffith); Sunday, Aug. 7, 5 p.m., Wolf Lake Pavilion (Calumet Ave at Sheffield Ave., Hammond). The Munster Civic Foundation will present an additional concert in Centennial Park on Sunday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. The 2022 Festival Sponsor is the John W. Anderson Foundation with additional support from Strack & Van Til. More summer concert information, including rain locations, is available at 219/836-0525 or nisorchestra.org.

Be sure to visit the 47th Annual Griffith Park Full of Art. This outdoor art fair, which began in 1974, is a juried fine arts show featuring artists working in the categories of oil, acrylic, watercolor, sculpture, pottery, graphics, photography, jewelry and more. The show will be held at Central Park, 600 N. Broad Street, Griffith, on Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. https://www.parkfullofart.com

As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays and other arts events at southshoreartsonline.org