EYE ON THE ARTS: Music and visual arts continue to thrive in Region

At the legendary Front Porch Music in Valparaiso, you can buy a guitar and take lessons to learn how to play it. There’s even a repair shop where they work their magic on a wide range of instrument repair needs. Owner and musician Chad Clifford began working at the store in 1996. In addition to playing solo acoustic shows, he performs regularly with his band the CrawPuppies and the Beatles Tribute Act, MegaBeatles. With a passion for music of all kinds, Front Porch Music offers quality musical education for students of all ages, levels and styles, currently through Skype and Facetime. Budding Rockstars can get a taste of what it’s like to be in a band by enrolling in Garage Band 101, a unique program that teaches everything you need to know, including the use of sound equipment. Or, if you’re looking for individual instruction, Front Porch Music offers private lessons in guitar, drums, violin, piano, voice, and ukulele. www.frontporchmusic.com/
Joe Morris works as a muralist, fine artist, illustrator, graphic designer, custom bike designer, hot rod painter, and creative director who brings new opportunities to the corporate world. A BFA from St. Paul College of Visual Arts in 1999 helped developed his renaissance way of creating. In 2016, Morris opened Jmoto Speedshop and Gallery in an original 1928 service station in Crown Point. The spacious location has a vintage appeal that functions as a studio, custom motorcycle shop and art gallery. Joe paints for custom boutique guitar shops and venders around the U.S., including Luxxtone and Palir guitars. He’s also done work for Pete Townshend, Eddie Vedder, and Eric Church. Currently open by appointment only. joemorrisart.com/wordpress1/
The 77th Annual Salon Show, currently on view at South Shore Arts through January 24, 2021, can be seen not only at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts but also online at www.SouthShoreArtsOnline.org, making it accessible to an unlimited audience. Over $10,000 in Salon Show awards will be announced on Facebook and the South Shore Arts website on Friday afternoon, December 11, at 4pm. Over 280 pieces were submitted for this year’s exhibit with 62 works selected by juror Lauren M. Pacheco, a Mexican-American born and raised on Chicago’s southwest side, who is a conceptual artist and cultural practitioner with over 15 years of professional experience in arts administration, curation, and project management. Her background is grounded in social practice and public engagement, and she serves as a resource to policymakers in the public dialogue. Pacheco moved to Gary four years ago, where she works as an associate faculty lecturer and the Director of Arts Programming and Engagement at Indiana University Northwest in the School of the Arts.
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org
