EYE ON THE ARTS: Music and visual arts continue to thrive in Region

The 77th Annual Salon Show, currently on view at South Shore Arts through January 24, 2021, can be seen not only at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts but also online at www.SouthShoreArtsOnline.org, making it accessible to an unlimited audience. Over $10,000 in Salon Show awards will be announced on Facebook and the South Shore Arts website on Friday afternoon, December 11, at 4pm. Over 280 pieces were submitted for this year’s exhibit with 62 works selected by juror Lauren M. Pacheco, a Mexican-American born and raised on Chicago’s southwest side, who is a conceptual artist and cultural practitioner with over 15 years of professional experience in arts administration, curation, and project management. Her background is grounded in social practice and public engagement, and she serves as a resource to policymakers in the public dialogue. Pacheco moved to Gary four years ago, where she works as an associate faculty lecturer and the Director of Arts Programming and Engagement at Indiana University Northwest in the School of the Arts.