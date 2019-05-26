The Drama Group in Chicago Heights continues its 88th season with the delightful, fast-paced whodunnit, “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940.” Performances will be held at the Drama Group’s Studio Theatre, June 7 through 16, after which the cast and crew will fly to Hastings, England, to perform at the Stables Theatre. Not a musical at all and hardly a murder mystery, this campy farce satirizes show biz archetypes as the creative team responsible for a recent Broadway flop, in which three chorus girls were murdered by the mysterious “Stage Door Slasher,” assemble for a backer's audition of their new show at the Westchester estate of a wealthy angel. The house is replete with revolving bookcases, secret passageways and a German maid who is apparently four different people, all of whom figure diabolically in the comic mayhem that follows when the slasher strikes again. 708-738-1440 or www.dramagroup.org
9th annual Jammin with Save the Dunes
Join hundreds of fellow dunes lovers when Jammin with Save the Dunes returns to beautiful Washington Park in Michigan City from 4 to 10 p.m. June 1. The festival features favorite local breweries, wineries, food and bands, including Waco Brothers, The Blisters, Stealin the Farm, River Kittens and Robert Rolfe Feddersen. Check out the vendor area where you can find cool dunes-related swag. And, of course, be sure to stop by the Save the Dunes' table to become a member! 219-879-3564 or www.savedunes.org
Dearly Departed
In the backwoods of the Bible Belt, the beleaguered Turpin family proves that life and death in the South are seldom tidy and often hilarious. Despite the family’s earnest attempt to pull itself together for father's funeral, problems keep overshadowing the solemn occasion. Amidst the chaos, the Turpins turn for comfort to their friends and neighbors, an eccentric community of misfits who barely manage to pull together and help each other through their hours of need. May 31 through June 9 at Beatniks on Conkey. 219-852-0848 or www.beatniksonconkey.com
Switchback Americana
Americana Music is an amalgam of roots music formed by shared and varied traditions. During this Switchback concert, songs about dryland farming, twisters and the flooding along the Mississippi are interspersed with tunes about lonely truckers, working families, soldiers and even a late-night romance in the hay barn. And in true Midwestern fashion, even some of the more serious topics are presented with a wry sense of humor. The duo will play mandolin, acoustic guitar and bass and are known for an almost brother-like blending of voices. Opt for the dinner-theater package and make a night of it! June 9 at Theatre at the Center. 219-836-3258 or www.theatreatthecenter.com
