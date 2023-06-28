Photographer Matthew Kaplan has announced an upcoming exhibit of his Calumet Region photography on June 30, from 7-10 p.m. at the ARTery_SE Gallery, 13302 S. Baltimore Ave., in Hegewisch. Entitled “The River Divides / The River Unites,” the show will feature a selection of images from his ongoing project exploring the main channel of the Calumet River as it flows through Chicago's Southeast Side, between Lake Michigan and Lake Calumet. Kaplan views the Calumet River differently from others. What many people experience as an annoying obstacle, typically while they are stuck at one of its vehicle crossings, waiting impatiently for a boat to pass or as a slurry of industrial wastewater, fringed with mounds of road salt and heaps of metal scrap, a convenient place for the city to locate its problematic industries, Kaplan sees as one of our Region's most scenic treasures with its spectacular array of bridges and fascinating views of lake boats and barges. That's why he’s been photographing it for decades. Kaplan believes that Chicago's working river and isolated shoreline could be sources for recreational and commercial opportunities. In this exhibit, he will display photos taken over the last few years that express his love for the Calumet River and the vistas that the busy waterway provides. His hope is to draw people's attention to the consideration of new possibilities for this maligned and sadly degraded resource. matthewkaplanphotography.com

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts' latest exhibition, “Vivian Maier: In Color,” will be on display through Oct. 21, featuring a collection of works by world-renowned photographer Vivian Maier, a woman who quietly toed the line between French immigrant, suburban nanny and city dweller, and who was only posthumously celebrated with international acclaim. A discerning amateur photographer, Maier took thousands of pictures throughout her life, refining her craft through her explorations around Chicago, her home base beginning in 1956, where she gained in-depth perspective of the diverse city and its people. Maier captured everyday moments and transformed them into something extraordinary. Her photographs encourage viewers to look beyond the ordinary as she approaches her subjects with an unwavering confidence that portrayed them in a similar light, revealing their parallels, intersections and tensions. Maier died in 2009 before her life’s work was shared with the world. She left behind hundreds of prints, 100,000 negatives and about a thousand rolls of undeveloped film, which were discovered when a collector purchased the contents of her storage lockers. There is no proof that she ever made a concerted effort to show her work―gifting the mystery of an elusive woman behind the camera to an unknown public. “Vivian Maier: In Color” was organized by the Chicago History Museum. lubeznikcenter.org/

As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at southshoreartsonline.org