Do you want to support the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra and have a fun night out? The Symphony will hold its annual gala on Friday, Oct. 6, at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts in Munster. The gala will feature a performance of the CoverGirls Violin Show, a colorful, high-energy, musical revue of the greatest pop and rock hits all performed on the CoverGirls’ signature purple electric violins. The Girls have performed for three U.S. Presidents and alongside musical legends such as Aretha Franklin, Barry Manilow, Peter Gabriel and Kristin Chenoweth. Enjoy an electric evening including cocktails, dinner and silent auction to benefit the Symphony. Proceeds to benefit the Northwest Indiana Symphony’s music and education programs. nisorchestra.org

Portrait photographer Larry Lapidus is donating his time for a portrait shoot as a fundraiser for the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District beginning on Sept. 18 and continuing through Oct. 9, 2023. A current Miller Beach resident, Larry has been a prominent portrait photographer in New York and Chicago for nearly 40 years. Interested participants need only give 30 minutes of their time and make a $200 contribution to the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District, where Larry serves on the board. The photos will be exhibited at the District’s Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts with an opening reception on Oct. 29. To make an appointment, email Lapidus721@gmail.com or text 773/456-4316.

One week remains for the "Treasures from the Archive" exhibit of 37 works culled from the Art Barn’s collection of over 2,000 pieces amassed and bequeathed to the organization by founder Janet Sullivan. These, along with many more unframed works on paper, are being made available for purchase to help support Art Barn operations and growth. Key artists include Ruth Bremner, Norman LaLiberte, Tom Lynch, Joanne O'Conner, Harriet Rex Smith, and Janet Smedley, as well as Art Barn founder Janet Sullivan herself. Through Sept. 22. chestertonart.org

Finally, South Shore Arts presents the 30th (and final) edition of my annual Holiday Reading at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts on Tuesday, Nov. 14, with wine in the gallery at 11 a.m. and luncheon and reading to follow at noon. My first holiday reading was in December 1994, starting with Truman Capote’s poignant “A Christmas Memory.” Stories by Jean Shepherd, David Sedaris, Augusten Burroughs, John Cheever and even selections from “The Andy Warhol Diaries” followed. With this year’s event, I will conclude “my run” and bid farewell to this beloved tradition with two hilarious and touching radio stories by writers whose family members have brought them to emotional extremes at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Make your reservations today! Reservations close Nov. 9, 2023. Call 219/836-1839, ext. 100.

As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at southshoreartsonline.org