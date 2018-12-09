Celebrate the holidays, as the Northwest Indiana Symphony and conductor Kirk Muspratt present the annual Holiday Pops in two concert performances, Dec. 13 at Monbeck Auditorium at Highland High School and Dec. 14 at Valparaiso High School. The spirit of the holidays comes alive at this festive concert with a combination of traditional favorites and new sounds. Sing along to beloved carols and keep an eye out for visitors from the North Pole! The concerts will feature guest vocalist Jesse Donner, the Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus, Munster High School Chorale and the Northwest Indiana Suzuki School. This annual tradition is a great way to kick off this most festive season of the year. 219/836-0525 or www.nisorchestra.org.
'A Christmas Carol'
Get ready for a cozy evening at the Art Barn School of Art in Valpo on Dec. 15, when Grant Fitch presents a one-man performance of “A Christmas Carol.” A Region native, Fitch has been acting in community theater for more than 20 years and has performed this adaptation of the Dickens classic for over two decades. With costumes, props and skillful characterizations, he deftly tells the tale of the miserly Scrooge and how he is shown the true meaning of Christmas. Through his vocal and physical prowess, Fitch transforms himself into the roles of Scrooge, Marley, Bob Cratchit and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future — a total of 34 characters in all! 219/462-9009 or www.artbarnschool.org
Harbor Country Opera Christmas
The Harbor Country Opera returns to the Acorn Theater on Dec. 22 for the 14th anniversary of its beloved Christmas show. According to producer Robert Swan, “Each Christmas we try to find fresh new songs people haven't heard before or favorites that we have somehow missed.” You would have to look far to find the eclectic concoction of humor and beauty to be found in this show. As usual, there are plenty of opportunities for the audience to join along — not to mention plenty of free hot roasted chestnuts with a touch of mulled wine or hot buttered rum, and a special sense of community that never fails to brighten the season. 269/756-3879 orwww.acorntheater.org
Merry Christmas, George Bailey
This version of the popular and familiar film story is a fully staged radio play based on a Lux Soap Radio script originally performed in 1947, a toast to one of America's most beloved holiday films! The battle for Bedford Falls is on as George Bailey, hometown boy, combats the miserly Mr. Potter, with the help of his family, friends and an angel 2nd class named Clarence. Center Stage Theater in Hobart presents its annual live version of this warm-hearted production at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15. One show only. 219/947-4922 or www.m-mproductions.com
