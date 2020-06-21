EYE ON THE ARTS: One Center for the Arts a hub of inspiration

This week, we continue to survey outstanding regional arts entities, looking forward to a time when they can safely resume their signature activities.
Formerly home to the historic Valparaiso Technical Institute, One Center for the Arts is a hub of creativity, inspiration and community just west of downtown Valparaiso.
This community resource was conceived to give students, entrepreneurs and artists a place to work, collaborate, perform and create in a three-story structure with 16 tenant suites, totaling 17,000 square feet. One Center houses a variety of creative professionals, offering a mix of programming from photography, wedding entertainment services, artists and local radio station WVLP. Other tenants include He Brews Creativity Center, which invites you to percolate your creativity with family-friendly activities like art shows, jewelry-making and open studio time.
Another tenant is Kassie Meeks, founder and director of the Northwest Indiana Suzuki Conservatory. One Center for the Arts even houses Willard Plumbing, whose proprietor Mike Willard is featured on WVLP Radio on Monday evenings and Saturday morning’s popular “House Rap” show, which educates and inspires the public about home construction and repairs with considerable expertise and humor. www.onecenterforthearts.com
Preserving history is at the forefront of the Decay Devils, whose adventures, community outreach and rehabilitation projects have gone from playing in to actively restoring abandoned buildings.
Through their impressive travels, the Decay Devils have discovered that some of Earth’s greatest treasures are in danger of being reclaimed by nature. Their aim is to protect and restore these monuments with their own landmark preservation efforts.
In 2019, Decay Devil Tyrell Anderson received the American Express Aspire Award at the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s PastForward Conference. The award recognizes emerging leaders who demonstrate innovative thinking and proven success in advancing historic preservation efforts.
The Decay Devils' passion for the renovation and preservation of historical sites has taken them across the United States and around the world, where they’ve learned about historic building preservation in Rome, Vancouver and New Orleans. They hope to reinstate a sense of local pride and beauty in neglected areas by making repairs and blending old relics with modern infrastructures. www.decaydevils.org
The Lubeznik Center's Area Artists Association is an organization within the Jack and Shirley Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City that recognizes and encourages active regional artists by providing exhibit opportunities and a support group for juried-member artists to explore topics of mutual interest at regular monthly meetings.
The Area Artists Association is defined as a body under the corporate jurisdiction of the Lubeznik Center for the Arts whose purpose is to “increase the appreciation and recognition of local and regional member artists through exhibitions and promotion of their art.” www.areaartistsassociation.org.
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!