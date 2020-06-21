EYE ON THE ARTS: One Center for the Arts a hub of inspiration

Through their impressive travels, the Decay Devils have discovered that some of Earth’s greatest treasures are in danger of being reclaimed by nature. Their aim is to protect and restore these monuments with their own landmark preservation efforts.

In 2019, Decay Devil Tyrell Anderson received the American Express Aspire Award at the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s PastForward Conference. The award recognizes emerging leaders who demonstrate innovative thinking and proven success in advancing historic preservation efforts.

The Decay Devils' passion for the renovation and preservation of historical sites has taken them across the United States and around the world, where they’ve learned about historic building preservation in Rome, Vancouver and New Orleans. They hope to reinstate a sense of local pride and beauty in neglected areas by making repairs and blending old relics with modern infrastructures. www.decaydevils.org

The Lubeznik Center's Area Artists Association is an organization within the Jack and Shirley Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City that recognizes and encourages active regional artists by providing exhibit opportunities and a support group for juried-member artists to explore topics of mutual interest at regular monthly meetings.