EYE ON THE ARTS: Painting, art talk and Art Blitz on agenda

• Stop by Goblin & the Grocer for a fun, step-by-step painting lesson, no experience necessary. Bring your friends or just come alone to meet new ones. Time to relax and enjoy a fun evening painting with friends. This event venue is an all-ages event as it is in a specific designated area separate from the bar area. Ticket price includes the art entertainment and all the necessary supplies to create your own beautiful “Tropic Sail” masterpiece. Goblin & the Grocer is located at 1 W. Dunes Highway in Beverly Shores. Seating is limited so reserve your easels now. The event will take place Sept. 8, from 6-8 p.m. All food and beverages are sold separately. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased through Eventbrite.com (search under “cocktailscanvas” in the Chicagoland area.)

• For over 100 years, the Indiana Dunes have inspired the work of painters, etchers, photographers, and sculptors, with some even making the dunes their home. Frank Dudley, Earl H. Read, Arthur E. Anderson, Helge Hokanson and Hazel & Vin Hannell are just a few. Join Museum Curator Serena Ard as she discusses dunes artists whose works are housed at the Westchester Township History Museum and the growth of the dunes area as a center for art and artists. Her program, “Artists of the Dunes,” is a part of the History Comes Alive Weekend sponsored by the Friends of Indiana Dunes, whose interpretive programs are designed to entertain and enrich people of all ages. Programs are free and open to the public after paying the park entrance fee, $7 in-state & $12 out-of-state. The event will take place at the Nature Center Auditorium of the Indiana Dunes State Park, 1600 N. 25 E. in Chesterton, on Sept. 10, from 1-2 p.m. 219/926-1390. https://dunefriends.org

• The 6th annual Art Blitz will take place at the Art Barn School of Art on Sept. 17 and 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Immerse yourself in a world of art-making with live demos and creative experiences for all ages. An engaging schedule of demonstrations and hands-on art activities for children and adults will include live music, food, mini-classes, an exhibition of artwork from the Art Barn’s permanent collection and fun for all ages. The annual Art Blitz event helps Art Barn highlight its educational art offerings with live demonstrations and exhibitions of regional art, as well as collaborations with other area arts organizations. The festival is designed to encourage visitors and residents of all ages to actively engage in a variety of art activities. Art Barn’s bucolic, retreat-like atmosphere provides plenty of inspiration for creative minds. All proceeds support Art Barn School of Art educational programs. The Art Barn is located at 695 N. 400 E. in Valparaiso. artbarnschool.org/art-blitz

As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays and other arts events at southshoreartsonline.org