The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra closes out its 81st season on Thursday, June 8, and Friday, June 9, with two performances of “Movie Magic.” Maestro Kirk Muspratt invites you to take a musical journey through the magic of the movies in this concert featuring music from “Avengers: Endgame,” “James Bond,” “Star Wars,” “Maltese Falcon” and many more. For this concert, the orchestra will be joined by award-winning, 17-year-old violinist Esme Arias-Kim, winner of the 2023 Chicago Symphony Orchestra Young Artists Competition, who will perform Korngold’s virtuoso “Hollywood Concerto,” wherein the composer transformed his swashbuckling movie themes into one of the best-loved concertos of the 20th century. Both concerts are at 7:30 p.m. at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church. For tickets: https://nisorchestra.org/

The Beverly Shores Depot Museum and Art Gallery presents “Intertwine: Stitches of the Soul,” featuring quilts by a group supported by the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago, weekends June 3 through July 1, with a Second Friday reception on June 9 from 5-7 p.m. The group grew out of a workshop in 2008 and meets weekly at the museum with the coordination of Associate Curator Dolores Mercado. Participants feed on the knowledge of each other’s experiences and techniques. Through story quilts, they share their experiences regarding subjects such as family celebrations, identity, daily life as well as stories of immigration, violence against women and slavery. Also at the Depot in June is “Quilts that Tell a Story,” featuring quilts and photographs of quilts made by Beverly Shores residents and their families that depict the town’s heritage and families. The Beverly Shores Depot Museum and Art Gallery is located at the intersection of Dunes Highway and Broadway in Beverly Shores. https://bsdepot.org/

Coming soon to Theatre at the Center at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts in Munster are Sunday afternoon performances featuring a wide range of entertainment from the nostalgic tunes of John Denver to a comic take on the seven deadly sins to a brilliant and powerful drama by playwright John Patrick Shanley. Entertainer Ted Vigil takes the stage in a concert tribute to the late John Denver on June 4, performing many of the singer/songwriter’s favorite hits—"Rocky Mountain High," "Almost Heaven," "Sunshine on My Shoulders"—blended with stories of Denver’s incredible career. His look and sound are an unmistakable homage. A pre-show dining option in the CVPA dining room prepared by chef Joe Trama is also available. "Put the Nuns in Charge!" by the creator of “Late Nite Catechism” can be seen on June 18, followed by a reading of the Tony-winning play "Doubt: A Parable" on Sunday, June 25, performed by Jeannie Rapstad, Philip Potempa, Renee Giragos and Lisa Tyree. Performances are at 3 p.m. theatreatthecenter.com

As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at southshoreartsonline.org