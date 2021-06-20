EYE ON THE ARTS: Performing arts organizations bring music, dance and theater to the Region

Regional Performing Arts Company in Portage has a goal of providing a supplementary performance experience to our region’s youth. They provide a safe, educational environment for young people to grow artistically, while forming long-lasting connections with peers beyond the school network. Excited to be planning their first “return” show since going completely digital in 2020, the Regional Performing Arts Company is announcing auditions for their fall musical, “Cinderella.” This timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm, and elegance. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” was the most widely viewed program in the history of TV at that time. A 1965 recreation starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true. As adapted for the stage, with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity, this romantic fairy tale still warms the hearts of children and adults alike. Auditions are scheduled for July 7, 2021, from 5-8 pm by appointment. https://regionalperformingarts.org/