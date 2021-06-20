EYE ON THE ARTS: Performing arts organizations bring music, dance and theater to the Region

Regional Performing Arts Company in Portage has a goal of providing a supplementary performance experience to our region’s youth. They provide a safe, educational environment for young people to grow artistically, while forming long-lasting connections with peers beyond the school network. Excited to be planning their first “return” show since going completely digital in 2020, the Regional Performing Arts Company is announcing auditions for their fall musical, “Cinderella.” This timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm, and elegance. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” was the most widely viewed program in the history of TV at that time. A 1965 recreation starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true. As adapted for the stage, with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity, this romantic fairy tale still warms the hearts of children and adults alike. Auditions are scheduled for July 7, 2021, from 5-8 pm by appointment. https://regionalperformingarts.org/
Beachfront Dance School is a nonprofit organization committed to providing young people of diverse backgrounds with an opportunity to receive high-quality training in classical ballet. The school's extensive programs strive to instill discipline and self-esteem to encourage creativity, enabling students to develop to their fullest potential. This school's presence in Gary’s Miller Beach neighborhood offers young people a safe haven where they can explore themselves emotionally, spiritually, and physically. Inside Beachfront’s studios the air is electric as aspiring dancers take classes such as Pre-Ballet, Teen Ballet, Lyrical/Contemporary Dance or Beginning Jazz, Tap or Modern Dance. Studio Company, a special group of twelve dancers competes at regional and national dance competitions and events, giving the dancers a chance to be spotted for commercials, movies and modeling. Former company members have performed off-Broadway, been accepted to prestigious ballet schools, received full and partial college dance scholarships, received modeling and commercial print work and worked with the Radio City Rockettes. https://beachfrontdance.org/
The South Shore Orchestra is an auditioned orchestra committed to bridging musicians, audiences, and communities to advance enjoyment and appreciation of orchestra music throughout the South Shore region. For 13 years, the South Shore Orchestra has been dedicated to broadening horizons in Porter County and beyond. On June 24, the Orchestra will present “Piazzolla@100: The Parrot Tico Tango,” a musical theater experience with orchestra for children and families at Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso. Celebrating 100 years of Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla and the music of tango, along with the children’s book by Anna Witte, this event promises to be great fun for the entire family. https://www.facebook.com/SouthShoreOrch/
John Cain is executive director of South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.