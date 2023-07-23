Books, Brushes & Bands for Education is hosting a free Poetry Workshop on Wednesday, July 26, from 6-8:30 p.m. at Gibson Woods Nature Preserve, 6201 Parrish Ave., in Hammond. Poetry is a fun and easy way to express yourself and develop language skills. The entire family can participate in this session with multiple levels of instruction. Registration is free, however, all participants will be asked to bring a packet of new socks to be donated to a group in need in Hammond. The program will culminate with spoken word readings. The workshop is open to the whole family, ages 8 and up, including adults. Space is limited so sign up today! 219/932-3232 or email: hello@bbb4e.org

The Chesterton Art Center presents the 2023 Chesterton Art Fair, Saturday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 6. The Chesterton Art Fair is a premier juried art festival with a deep history of providing a stellar experience for both participating artists and visitors. Now in its 64th year, the Chesterton Art Fair draws artists and patrons from all over the Midwest and beyond. The Fair features over 100 artists, live music, family activities, food vendors and free parking for almost four thousand visitors. Always the first full weekend in August, fair hours are 10am to 5pm on Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday. The Chesterton Art Fair is held in Dogwood Park, a municipal park with plenty of shade trees and amenities. Proceeds from the fair support the Chesterton Art Center, a non-profit arts organization that provides high-quality educational and outreach programs serving hundreds of students of all ages, a calendar of exhibitions that showcase local and regional artists, and various community events and partnerships that bring the arts to the Duneland community and beyond. https://www.chestertonart.org/chesterton-art-fair

Two exhibits about early settlers and the Potawatomie open at The Depot Museum & Art Gallery in Beverly Shores on Aug. 7. “Dancing for Our Tribe: Potawatomie Traditions in the New Millennium,” features photographs of the Potawatomi, who were once spread across Indiana, Illinois, Canada, Michigan, and Wisconsin, by Sharon Hoogstraten, a Potawatomi descendant who creates formal portraits of present-day tribal members in traditional dress, all sewn and incorporating the old arts of ribbonwork, beading and quillwork. Hoogstraten’s striking large-format canvas portraits of the Potawatomi have been exhibited in museums and institutions including the Smithsonian Institute, National Museum of the American Indian and the State Museum of Illinois. A highlight of the Second Friday opening on Aug. 14 will be a native American dance performance accompanied by a Potawatomi drummer. The exhibit runs through Sunday, Oct. 1. A second exhibit, “Early Settlers and Area Native Americans,” will showcase the Native Americans who once lived, hunted, and traversed the dunes area. The exhibit closes Aug. 27. bsdepot.org

