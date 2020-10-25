EYE ON THE ARTS: Region arts organizations continue to spread the joy of creativity

One Best Life @ Tinker’s Attic is a small venue with a big heart, where they understand that life is all about the love. This creative venue for artists — whether sculptors looking to sell their creations or musicians looking for a stage to play on — is a combination art gallery and collectibles store at 2513 Highway Ave. in Highland that showcases original works created by artists from Indiana and Illinois. In addition to art and objects, music, poetry, comedy, story-telling and dance are all part of Monday and Saturday Open Mike Events. Other activities include classes, workshops and group participation. One Best Life @ Tinker’s Attic knows that it takes a village, and the “Tinker’s Tribe” strives to include something for all ages in an alcohol-free, family-friendly environment. Join them for Monday Music on October 26 at 4 p.m. hosted by Hasta La Vista Eatery and for a Halloween Party on Saturday, October 31 at 4 p.m. www.facebook.com/pg/onebestlifeattinkersattic/about/?ref=page_internal
The BESS of Fox Gallery started when two friends, both with their own galleries, decided to merge into one. Georgia Fox Hatfield of Fox Gallery in Lake Station and Jesse Johnson of BESS Art Exposure Gallery in Merrillville made their merger official in June. Fox and Johnson are artists who work with a wide range of mediums; both have been featured in numerous solo and group exhibitions. Together, they wanted to give artists a platform to use their voices visually and in any other ways that their creativity allows. In addition to exhibits, BESS of Fox Gallery also offers Adult Sip & Paint and Children’s Sippy & Paint classes, where you can learn to paint while enjoying drinks, snacks and the company of your guests or online if you’d rather stay in the comfort of your own home. www.bessfox.org/
The Depot Museum and Art Gallery is located within the South Shore train station in Beverly Shores. Chicago architect Arthur U. Gerber designed the station in 1929 in the Mediterranean Revival Style. It was one of nine similar stations built along this electric train line. The small structure originally housed the station and the station master himself. The Dunes Woman’s Club and other concerned citizens saved the depot from destruction in 1988, got it placed on the National Register of Historic Places, and raised funds to restore it. Ten years later, the Depot Museum and Art Gallery was formed as a nonprofit organization with a mission of preserving local history and enriching the community through history, gallery exhibits and art openings, all while supporting regional artists. Over the years, longtime resident Carol Ruzic has curated dozens of exhibits that have highlighted local history. The process of loading these exhibits into a museum software database for digital preservation available for research and cross-referencing is currently underway. www.thedepotmag.org/virtual_exhibit/
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org.
