EYE ON THE ARTS: Region arts organizations continue to spread the joy of creativity

The Depot Museum and Art Gallery is located within the South Shore train station in Beverly Shores. Chicago architect Arthur U. Gerber designed the station in 1929 in the Mediterranean Revival Style. It was one of nine similar stations built along this electric train line. The small structure originally housed the station and the station master himself. The Dunes Woman’s Club and other concerned citizens saved the depot from destruction in 1988, got it placed on the National Register of Historic Places, and raised funds to restore it. Ten years later, the Depot Museum and Art Gallery was formed as a nonprofit organization with a mission of preserving local history and enriching the community through history, gallery exhibits and art openings, all while supporting regional artists. Over the years, longtime resident Carol Ruzic has curated dozens of exhibits that have highlighted local history. The process of loading these exhibits into a museum software database for digital preservation available for research and cross-referencing is currently underway. www.thedepotmag.org/virtual_exhibit/